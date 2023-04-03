Boba Network (BOBA) Sees Its Transaction Count Increase by Almost 10,000% Since January

One of the most technically advanced second-layer blockchain scalers for Ethereum (ETH), BNB Chain (BSC), Moonbeam (GLMR) and other protocols, Boba Network (BOBA), shares the details of its parabolic growth in Q1, 2023. Its number of transactions per 30 days surpassed half a million; a thousand wallets are active on-chain.

Boba Network (BOBA) registers whopping 100x increase of transaction count

According to statistics shared by the team of Boba Network (BOBA), its monthly transaction count witnessed a significant increase in Q1, 2023. Last March, its net number of transactions on the top of BNB Chain (BSC) eclipsed 587,127 transactions.

🧋 G'day Bobarians



Boba had multiple partnership announcements in the month of march with a few engineering updates from @enyaai.



Let's dig in 🧵 — Boba Network 🧋 (@bobanetwork) March 31, 2023

Also, the aggregated number of on-chain addresses active on Boba Network printed a new record: 12,716 wallets demonstrated transactional activity. As such, the addition of BNB Chain (BSC) to Boba Network's (BOBA) stack of supported solutions resulted in a huge inflow of liquidity and transaction activity for the solution.

Compared to January 2023, this increase is equal to a 9,883.46% upsurge in the transaction count. More and more developers are coming to Boba Network's (BOBA) protocol on the top of BNB Chain to leverage a low-cost and fast smart contracts platform.

As covered by U.Today previously, in Q1, 2023, the network made headlines thanks to expanding to a number of new blockchains and a multi-protocol bug bounty campaign backed by ImmuneFi.

Rovi Network, MegaWorld are catalysts of Boba Network (BOBA) rally

Largely, the gargantuan upsurge in Boba Network's (BOBA) transactions activity should be attributed to the popularity of two decentralized applications (dApps), Rovi Network and MegaWorld.

Rovi Network promotes itself as a Web3 powerhouse designed to introduce cryptocurrency to a new generation of no-coiners. Its technical basis is a productive one for payment operators, communities and so on.

Nitin Gupta, CEO of Rovi Network, shared that his product has ambitious goals when it comes to building on Boba Network's (BOBA) BSC-based ecosystem:

The current run rate in terms of the number of on-chain transactions on Boba BNB is more than a million transactions/month and this is scaling up fast. We needed a partner which could handle scale and still be secure & cost effective. Boba Network is matching our ambitions.

MegaWorld is a massive multiplayer city builder strategy game. MegaWorld is among the veterans of the decentralized gaming apps segment: it is up and running on blockchain since 2018.