BNB Spikes as Binance Makes $200 Million Investment in Forbes

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has pumped $200 million into Forbes, one of the most prominent media and publishing companies, CNBC reports.



The price of the native BNB token has spiked roughly 3% on the news.

Image by tradingview.com

Binance filed a defamation lawsuit against Forbes in November 2020 over a story that details how the cryptocurrency giant attempted to skirt regulatory oversight in the U.S. with the so-called "Tai Chi entity." It then voluntarily dropped the case last February.