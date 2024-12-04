Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    BNB Just Beat Solana (SOL)

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Solana falls back even more
    Wed, 4/12/2024 - 13:53
    BNB Just Beat Solana (SOL)
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance's asset BNB has risen more than 20%, surpassing Solana to take fifth place among cryptocurrencies in terms of market value. The price of BNB hit a record high of $776, solidifying its position as the market leader. The recent increase in BNB's value is indicative of rising investor confidence, which is fueled by its function in the Binance ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    Users have continuously been drawn to BNB's usefulness, which includes lower fees on Binance and its use in decentralized applications. Strong market momentum is indicated by the price movement and the increased trading volume that accompanies it. A notable surge in buying volume pushed the BNB price chart's breakout from its prior consolidation phase.

    Article image
    BNB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    With the psychological $800 mark probably serving as the next major resistance, key support levels are currently situated around $648. With the shorter EMAs showing a sharp upward trend, the exponential moving averages (EMAs) show strong bullish momentum. The fact that the RSI is currently in overbought territory could portend a short-term pullback or consolidation. BNB may set even higher goals, possibly surpassing $800 if bullish sentiment continues.

    HOT Stories
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Warns Not to Get Distracted as BNB Price Hits All-Time High
    Tron (TRX) Skyrockets 80% to Hit New ATH: Reasons
    Brad Garlinghouse Shares 'XRP Trading on Fire' Message As XRP Spikes Again
    Mammoth 144,045% SHIB Burn Jump Stuns Shiba Inu Community: Details

    Related
    Tron (TRX) Skyrockets 80% to Hit New ATH: Reasons
    Wed, 12/04/2024 - 11:31
    Tron (TRX) Skyrockets 80% to Hit New ATH: Reasons
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    In contrast, Solana has encountered difficulties. It has performed poorly recently in comparison to BNB, and its market value has recovered much more slowly. On SOL's price chart there is strong support at $50 and resistance close to $60.

    The core features of Solana, such as its quick transaction speeds and expanding ecosystem, are still there, but the poor performance of assets on the network are certainly not contributing to overtaking BNB.

    A spike in adoption and new investor interest are required for Solana to overtake BNB once more. Solana will have a difficult time given BNB's powerful momentum, but it may recover if the altcoin market as a whole bounces back.

    #BNB #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 4, 2024 - 13:45
    Justin Sun Sets MicroStrategy-Inspired Ambition for Tron (TRX)
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 4, 2024 - 12:53
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Warns Not to Get Distracted as BNB Price Hits All-Time High
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Accelerate RWA & Digital Asset Growth: BiFinance Strategic Partnership with Dingyi Group (HK:0508)
    LBank Pulse Focus Reveals Crypto's Evolution, Bridging the Narrative with Insights
    The Binary Holdings Secures $5 Million from ABO Digital to Fuel Expansion of their Decentralised Network Towards One Billion Users by 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BNB Just Beat Solana (SOL)
    Justin Sun Sets MicroStrategy-Inspired Ambition for Tron (TRX)
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Warns Not to Get Distracted as BNB Price Hits All-Time High
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD