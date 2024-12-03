Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for December 3

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of Binance Coin (BNB) started yet?
    Tue, 3/12/2024 - 12:41
    
    

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers are back in the game, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has gone up by 2.78% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB has made a false breakout of the local support of $645.65. If the growth continues, traders may witness a test of the resistance by the end of the day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A less clear picture can be seen on the daliy time frame. The price of the native exchange coin keeps trading sideways, accumulating energy for a further move. 

    In this case, consolidation in the zone of $640-$670 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Neither bulls nor bears are dominating on the weekly chart. However, the rate of BNB is closer to the resistance than to the support level. If the breakout of the upper line happens, one can expect a blast to the vital area of $700 and above.

    BNB is trading at $646.33 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

