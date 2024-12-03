Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for December 3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are back in the game, according to CoinStats.

BNB chart by CoinStats

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has gone up by 2.78% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB has made a false breakout of the local support of $645.65. If the growth continues, traders may witness a test of the resistance by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

A less clear picture can be seen on the daliy time frame. The price of the native exchange coin keeps trading sideways, accumulating energy for a further move.

In this case, consolidation in the zone of $640-$670 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating on the weekly chart. However, the rate of BNB is closer to the resistance than to the support level. If the breakout of the upper line happens, one can expect a blast to the vital area of $700 and above.

BNB is trading at $646.33 at press time.