Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Says Crypto's Real Recession Is Here, Predicts This Huge Milestone

Mon, 02/06/2023 - 08:13
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Mike McGlone believes current crypto recession can end with something good
Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Says Crypto's Real Recession Is Here, Predicts This Huge Milestone
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The digital currency ecosystem is currently experiencing a major price slump across the board, an indication that the ongoing crypto winter is yet to wear off. Confirming the trend, Bloomberg Intelligence's chief commodity strategist, Mike McGlone, said the crypto ecosystem is experiencing its first real recession.

Per his words on Twitter, the industry's first real recession is characterized by low prices and higher volatility, dual characteristics that have been showcased time and again since the start of the year. While many remain pessimistic about the future of the crypto industry, McGlone believes this could be the birth of a new milestone for the world at large.

The strategist went on to describe how the previous global recession in the 2002 and 2008-2009 fiscal year led to the emergence of Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader digital currency ecosystem. While he remained silent about what he believed were the next major milestones that may be introduced with the ongoing recession, a number of possibilities come to mind.

The crypto ecosystem has been undergoing an evolution, as showcased with the introduction of innovative new products and services.

Related
SHIB's Metaverse Issues Call to Action to Community, Here's What It Is

Age of metaverse

While generally new, the crypto ecosystem is experiencing a significant pivot into the world of Web 3.0, described as the next major interaction of the internet. With decentralization and data independence at its core, many experts have predicted that this is the next major technology that will cut across several industries, beginning with crypto.

Major projects like Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox and Yuga Labs' ApeCoin are all making strategic efforts to pioneer metaverse development in the crypto world. Their efforts are complementary to the efforts of tech and finance giants like Fidelity Investments and Meta Platforms to debut similar innovations in the mainstream of the Web 2.0 ecosystem.

#Bitcoin #Mike McGlone
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Cardano (ADA) Price May Benefit From This New DJED Stablecoin Milestone, Here's How
02/06/2023 - 11:02
Cardano (ADA) Price May Benefit From This New DJED Stablecoin Milestone, Here's How
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP's Most Surprising Prediction Made by Reaper Financial CEO: Details
02/06/2023 - 10:47
XRP's Most Surprising Prediction Made by Reaper Financial CEO: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Weekly Shiba Inu Burns Look Feeble, But SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 150% Overnight
02/06/2023 - 10:27
Weekly Shiba Inu Burns Look Feeble, But SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 150% Overnight
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan