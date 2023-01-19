Decentraland (MANA) Rises 75% This Week, Is It Return of Metaverse Tokens?

This week, Decentraland (MANA) has seen a significant 75% increase in value, likely due to the positive sentiment on the cryptocurrency market. This is noteworthy growth, particularly given as little has been said about the metaverse tokens in recent months.

Decentraland is a decentralized platform that enables users to create, experience and monetize content and applications within a virtual world. The platform utilizes its native token, MANA, for transactions within the virtual environment.

In 2021, significant interest arose in blockchain platforms associated with the metaverse, and Decentraland has emerged as a leading player in the sector, boasting an average of 8,000 daily unique users. This can be attributed to its distinctive feature of virtual land, where individuals and organizations can host themselves, and their avatars can reside in a world that is totally different from reality.

Decentraland offers users a wide range of possibilities for content creation, including games, educational applications, art exhibits and other creative endeavors. Developers, in particular, can create decentralized applications (dApps) that seamlessly integrate with the Decentraland platform, providing new opportunities for interaction and monetization.

What caused MANA to go up 75%?

In addition to increased interest from investors seeking to speculate in altcoins, the recent growth of the token may have been driven by improvements that Decentraland has been implementing in its virtual world, such as updates to user profiles that now allow users to add personal links to their self-presentation within the metaverse.

Other improvements that arrived in early 2023 were:

Highlighting avatars;

New user profiles;

New friend request flow;

Differentiated name tags.

Furthermore, Decentraland has announced that it will be hosting Metaverse Fashion Week 2023, taking place from March 28 to 31. This event could potentially attract a larger audience to the virtual environment and lead to increased investor attention in the token, potentially even drawing interest from Ethereum (ETH) whales to accumulate the altcoin.

Is Decentraland's growth a sign of metaverse's return?

In early 2022, investors allocated a significant amount of capital, approximately $120 billion, toward projects related to the metaverse. However, despite this initial influx of investment, excitement within the industry has not been sustained over the course of the year. This can be attributed to several factors, such as subpar graphics, poor user experience and high costs associated with accessing the metaverse, resulting in a slowdown of activity in this sector.

Despite certain obstacles facing some projects in the metaverse space, companies remain committed to the potential of metaverse to become a fundamental aspect of our daily lives. Therefore, these companies are taking advantage of this opportunity to establish a high-quality metaverse that can provide valuable services and foster closer relationships with their customers.

The recent appreciation of the MANA token may not necessarily indicate a resurgence of widespread excitement within the metaverse industry. However, the year 2023 holds the potential for advancements and developments within the metaverse, regardless of whether they are centralized or decentralized in nature.