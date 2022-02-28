BlockWallet Launches Novel Web3 Wallet with Advanced Privacy Options: Details

BlockWallet, a Web3 wallet with built-in privacy features, unveils the details of its flagship product's mainnet release. Here's how it obfuscates transactional data in a seamless and user-friendly manner.

Introducing BlockWallet: Secure in-browser wallet for Google Chrome, Brave, Opera

As per the official announcement shared by the BlockWallet team, its wallet launches in mainnet to address the most crucial issues with crypto transaction privacy.

Image by BlockWallet

At its core, BlockWallet is a noncustodial wallet with built-in data obfuscation instruments. It prevents the financial data of Web3 users from being harvested and abused.

In its inaugural releases, BlockWallet is available as a plug-in for mainstream browsers, including Opera, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Brave and so on. As such, it can be installed and activated even by users with basic expertise in blockchain.

Blockwallet CTO Iman Hossini highlights that such instruments are of lethal importance for the progress and massive adoption of truly decentralized software systems:

When users interact with Web3, it poses significant risks because now the financial data is also attached to the user. As we build Web3, we should not make the same errors as before but aim to create a truly private Web3 experience. BlockWallet launch is a significant step towards this goal.

Its set of unique tools include instruments that obfuscate IP-addresses, metadata, as well as the details of transactions.

One wallet, many uses: Private transfers, private trading, private gambling

BlockWallet is designed to be compatible with Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Fantom and Polygon, i.e., all EVM-compatible smart contract platforms.

On Ethereum, even the address of a crypto sender can be obfuscated: crypto behemoths become as secure as "privacy coins" Monero and ZCash.

With such an impressive toolkit, Blockwallet can be used in private gambling, secure trading, e-commerce privacy and so on. BlockWallet also supports Ethereum Domain System.