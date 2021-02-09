ENG
RU

Blockfolio Users Receive Offensive Messages, Suspect Crypto App Is Hacked

News
Tue, 02/09/2021 - 08:03
article image
Yuri Molchan
Popular app Blockfolio has been sending its users offensive messages, many are tweeting that the platform has been compromised badly
Blockfolio Users Receive Offensive Messages, Suspect Crypto App Is Hacked
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Blockfolio, a popular app for tracking crypto portfolios and trading, seems to have been breached "in a big way" as multiple users have been tweeting.

Some are sharing offensive messages they received from the app. Among those who have reported the alleged hack are David Gokhshtein (founder of Gokhshtein Media) and Richard Heart (who founded the scam project, HEX).

crypto
Image via Twitter
crypto
Image via Twitter

Related
BREAKING: Bitcoin Hits $48,000 First Time In History

The Blockfolio team is aware of the issue. They have apologized to their users, assuring that all funds are safe and trades have not been compromised.

crypto
Image via Twitter
#Cryptocurrency Hack #Cryptocurrency Trading
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Traders Facing Prison Time for Failing to Disclose Income in South Africa
News
02/02/2021 - 16:00

Bitcoin Traders Facing Prison Time for Failing to Disclose Income in South Africa
Alex Dovbnya
article image Japanese Financial Giant SBI Group Introduces XRP Lending
News
02/04/2021 - 06:10

Japanese Financial Giant SBI Group Introduces XRP Lending
Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple Granted System and Organization Controls 2 Certification, Here's What It Means
News
02/05/2021 - 11:09

Ripple Granted System and Organization Controls 2 Certification, Here's What It Means
Yuri Molchan