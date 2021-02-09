Blockfolio Users Receive Offensive Messages, Suspect Crypto App Is Hacked

Popular app Blockfolio has been sending its users offensive messages, many are tweeting that the platform has been compromised badly

Blockfolio, a popular app for tracking crypto portfolios and trading, seems to have been breached "in a big way" as multiple users have been tweeting.

Some are sharing offensive messages they received from the app. Among those who have reported the alleged hack are David Gokhshtein (founder of Gokhshtein Media) and Richard Heart (who founded the scam project, HEX).

Image via Twitter

Image via Twitter

The Blockfolio team is aware of the issue. They have apologized to their users, assuring that all funds are safe and trades have not been compromised.

Image via Twitter