BREAKING: Bitcoin Hits $48,000 First Time In History

News
Tue, 02/09/2021 - 07:07
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has surpassed $48,000 for the first time
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Bitcoin reached $48,000 for the first time at 6:54 a.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange, marching toward the $50,000 mark.

Bitcoin
Image by tradingview.com

The market cap of the world’s largest cryptocurrency has now eclipsed $891 billion.

Bitcoin is now up almost 24 percent since leading e-car manufacturer announced its $1.5 billion foray into the cryptocurrency, which many analysts view as a watershed moment for the nascent asset.

Earlier today, Bitcoin dominance spiked to 64.83 percent, its highest level since Jan. 29, adding almost five percent over the past two days so far.

The crypto king is currently the second-best performing cryptocurrency in the top 10 (behind only Binance Coin).

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

