    BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Crosses $50 Billion Milestone

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    BlackRock just broke major AUM record 5x faster than IEFA
    Thu, 5/12/2024 - 11:04
    BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Crosses $50 Billion Milestone
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    American investment management firm BlackRock has achieved a new milestone with its spot Bitcoin ETF product, the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). Per an update from Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas, the Bitcoin ETF product has now surpassed $50 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM).

    BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF journey

    Since the U.S. SEC approved 11 spot Bitcoin ETF products in January, IBIT has maintained the lead among its peers. Specifically, IBIT has shown outstanding inflows and retained performance.

    Balchunas said the product took 228 days to reach the $50 billion milestone. This has further amplified the success of BlackRock, as the next fastest ETF to hit this milestone was iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF IEFA. It took IEFA a record 1,329 days to achieve a similar feat.

    The BlackRock Bitcoin ETF has a track record of leaving important records behind. The product officially flipped Grayscale Bitcoin Trust as the ETF with the largest BTC holdings in August. Before that time, Grayscale ranked as the world's largest crypto exchange-traded product manager.

    The BlackRock Bitcoin ETF product officially crossed 500,000 BTC AUM this month, setting the pace for even more impressive milestones.

    Bitcoin $100,000 effect

    It is worth noting that the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF achievement comes on the heels of a surge in the price of BTC above $100,000

    The top coin has maintained this price level for long as it printed a series of new all-time highs (ATHs) over the past few weeks. As a BTC-dependent product, the performance of the digital currency impacts the flow of capital into IBIT.

    Per data from Farside Investors, the BlackRock product recorded a $571.7 million inflow as of Dec. 4. This impressive inflow marks the fourth consecutive inflow day for the product as it continues to benefit from the hype in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

