    Bitcoin Bulls Back on Track as Japanese Stocks Recover

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin has managed to reclaim the $56,000 level, but uncertainty continues to persist
    Tue, 6/08/2024 - 5:16
    Bitcoin Bulls Back on Track as Japanese Stocks Recover
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, surged to an intraday high of $56,277 earlier this Thursday, according to Bitstamp data.  

    The cryptocurrency has recovered in tandem with global stock markets. Japan's flagship Nikkei index 225 jumped sharply higher earlier today after recording its biggest price drop since the last 90s on Monday.  

    After plunging to as low as $49,557, Bitcoin has now surged by more than 13%, paring a substantial portion of its losses. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Bulls Back on Track as Japanese Stocks Recover
    Worst Day in 2024: Bitcoin (BTC) Obliterated With -$10,000 Move, Ethereum (ETH) In Freefall, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Disaster: Add Zero?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpasses Avalanche (AVAX) After Stunning Comeback
    Legendary Trader Brandt Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Might Surge to $90K

    According to the widely used Fear & Greed Index, the leading cryptocurrency has now plunged back into extreme fear territory following its massive price plunge. On Monday, the index logged just 17 points out of 100. This is its lowest reading since November 2022.  

    Buying the dip 

    "We had net inflows into both our Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs today. ETF investors buying the dip," Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said in a social media post. This likely explains why the market saw such a relatively swift recovery. 

    Sean McNulty of Arbelos Markets noted that sentiment remains cautious even though investors are buying the dip. 

    All eyes on the Fed

    There is still a lot of macroeconomic uncertainty, with the odds of an emergency rate cut now seeing a significant decline.

    While a 25 basis-point rate cut now appears to be almost certain in September, Fed watchers are now debating whether or not a 50 basis-point cut could be on the table. This will likely depend on the upcoming labor market data that could prompt the Fed to act faster. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Worst Day in 2024: Bitcoin (BTC) Obliterated With -$10,000 Move, Ethereum (ETH) In Freefall, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Disaster: Add Zero?
    Aug 6, 2024 - 5:22
    Worst Day in 2024: Bitcoin (BTC) Obliterated With -$10,000 Move, Ethereum (ETH) In Freefall, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Disaster: Add Zero?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpasses Avalanche (AVAX) After Stunning Comeback
    Aug 6, 2024 - 5:22
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpasses Avalanche (AVAX) After Stunning Comeback
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Legendary Trader Brandt Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Might Surge to $90K
    Aug 6, 2024 - 5:22
    Legendary Trader Brandt Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Might Surge to $90K
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DeSci Project StarChain Achieves Major Milestone By Unifying 500 Terabytes of Astronomical Data
    BC.GAME Partners with Cloud9 as the Organization Expands Esports Portfolio with Entity Acquisition
    WynPay Partners with TokenPocket
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Bulls Back on Track as Japanese Stocks Recover
    Worst Day in 2024: Bitcoin (BTC) Obliterated With -$10,000 Move, Ethereum (ETH) In Freefall, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Disaster: Add Zero?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpasses Avalanche (AVAX) After Stunning Comeback
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD