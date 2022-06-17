"Black Swan" Author Dismantles Key Bitcoin Narrative

News
Fri, 06/17/2022 - 15:44
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Nassim Taleb says Bitcoiners who cherry-pick comparative returns should not be ignored
"Black Swan" Author Dismantles Key Bitcoin Narrative
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Lebanese-American mathematician and philosopher Nassim Nicholas Taleb claims that Bitcoiners who cherry-pick comparative returns for Bitcoin should be ignored.

When confronted about Bitcoin's disastrous performance, Bitcoiners typically claim that the cryptocurrency's returns are still massive if you zoom out far enough.

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, whose company has already lost roughly $1 billion on its audacious Bitcoin bet, recently reiterated the popular talking point during a CNBC interview.

However, as Taleb points out, the average purchase price of Bitcoin in circulation is currently at $23,430. Meanwhile, the largest cryptocurrency is now trading at $20,406 on the Bitstamp exchange. This essentially means that the average buyer is in the red.

BTC
Image by tradingview.com

According to data provided by IntoTheBlock, roughly half of Bitcoin holders are sitting on losses at current prices. The leading cryptocurrency has collapsed 70.36% from its November record peak. Those who have bought the cryptocurrency near the price peak have suffered devastating losses.

Related
BREAKING: Three Arrows Capital Considering Bailout
As noted by Taleb, the average purchase price for other major assets is much lower than their current market price.

The best-selling author does not mince words when it comes to Bitcoin and its supporters. Earlier this week, Taleb said that the world's largest cryptocurrency was "an intelligence test," gloating over its sudden collapse.

He further mentioned that the fact that MicroStrategy holds $410 million worth of Bitcoin in a custody account flies in the face of "stupid," "naive" and "conspiratorial" people who bought into the "trustless" narrative.

Last month, as reported by U.Today, Taleb opined that Terra's Do Kwon was more dangerous that the late fraudster Bernie Madoff.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu's Welly NFT Goes Live on Twitch: Details
06/17/2022 - 19:11
Shiba Inu's Welly NFT Goes Live on Twitch: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple Concludes New Partnership to Create Open Metaverse
06/17/2022 - 16:41
Ripple Concludes New Partnership to Create Open Metaverse
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image TronDAO Injects $300 Million in USDC to Reserves; USDD Still De-Pegged
06/17/2022 - 16:21
TronDAO Injects $300 Million in USDC to Reserves; USDD Still De-Pegged
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov