Bitget to Participate in UN Women's Commission on the Status of Women

article image
Heewon Jang
Bitget’s Gracy Chen to join speakers on major women empowerment gathering
Mon, 18/03/2024 - 11:18
Cover image via youtu.be

Contents
Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced its participation in the United Nations (UN) on the Status of Women.

Bitget’s high exec to speak on UN conference: Details

Gracy Chen, the Managing Director, will join representatives from UN Member States, the UN and social organizations to raise and discuss critical issues impacting gender equality and women’s rights. The 68th commission will be held from March 11 to 22 in New York, addressing poverty and diversity problems and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective. 

Chen will represent the Web3 industry as a delegate, highlighting Bitget’s dedication to fostering gender inclusivity in the space. She aims to share insights and learn from leaders in the field at the UN Women's annual meeting, driving meaningful change in gender equality within the technology and blockchain sectors.

UN statistics reveal that 0.3% of women globally live in extreme poverty — a shocking number that signals the urgent need to address poverty from a gender perspective.

More women empowerment initiatives by BitGet

Bitget has been actively involved in initiatives supporting women in their personal finance goals and careers. Its flagship initiative — Blockchain4Her — promotes gender diversity and inclusivity in the blockchain and Web3  industry through mentorships, funding, courses, and special programs. A recent Bitget study highlighted the gender gap in funds raised by blockchain startups, with female-led startups securing only 6% of overall funding.

To address this gap, Bitget launched the $10 million Blockchain4Her initiative in January, aiming to create a more equitable future where empowerment extends to diverse groups regardless of cultural backgrounds, financial status, age, or gender. 

Another prominent industry leader — Algorand Foundation — has previously launched Blockchain Academy in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme. The initiative aims to empower over 22,000 UNDP employees with blockchain knowledge for sustainable development.

#Bitget
About the author
article image
Heewon Jang

Heewon Jang is a freelance journalist and the editor of CryptoGags section.
She is responsible for entertaining crypto content and bitcoin humour

