Bitget to Participate in UN Women's Commission on the Status of Women

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced its participation in the United Nations (UN) on the Status of Women.

Bitget’s high exec to speak on UN conference: Details

Gracy Chen, the Managing Director, will join representatives from UN Member States, the UN and social organizations to raise and discuss critical issues impacting gender equality and women’s rights. The 68th commission will be held from March 11 to 22 in New York, addressing poverty and diversity problems and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective.

Chen will represent the Web3 industry as a delegate, highlighting Bitget’s dedication to fostering gender inclusivity in the space. She aims to share insights and learn from leaders in the field at the UN Women's annual meeting, driving meaningful change in gender equality within the technology and blockchain sectors.

UN statistics reveal that 0.3% of women globally live in extreme poverty — a shocking number that signals the urgent need to address poverty from a gender perspective.

More women empowerment initiatives by BitGet

Bitget has been actively involved in initiatives supporting women in their personal finance goals and careers. Its flagship initiative — Blockchain4Her — promotes gender diversity and inclusivity in the blockchain and Web3 industry through mentorships, funding, courses, and special programs. A recent Bitget study highlighted the gender gap in funds raised by blockchain startups, with female-led startups securing only 6% of overall funding.

To address this gap, Bitget launched the $10 million Blockchain4Her initiative in January, aiming to create a more equitable future where empowerment extends to diverse groups regardless of cultural backgrounds, financial status, age, or gender.