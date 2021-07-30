XinFin XDC Network (XDC) Partners With Simplex-Powered Crypto Wallet for Advanced Fiat On-Ramp

XDC tokens, core native utility assets, can now be seamlessly purchased via Guarda Wallet

XinFin XDC Network (XDC) has its XDC tokens available for purchasing with mainstream fiat currencies. XDC can be seamlessly obtained with multiple payment methods.

Simplex fiat on-ramp becomes available for XDC community

According to a press release shared with U.Today by XinFin XDC Network (XDC), its XDC token has become available in the Guarda Wallet. This multi-currency crypto ecosystem empowers its users with access to Simplex's payment gateway.

Image by XinFin XDC Network

XDC tokens can therefore be purchased with Apple Pay, debit and credit cards and by wire transfers—in crypto-friendly regions of the world.

Israeli-based Simplex is a leading provider of crypto-to-fiat on-ramps and off-ramps worldwide. As a long-term partner of Guarda Wallet, it ensures fair conversion between different currencies and regulatory-compliant crypto-to-fiat exchange operations.

XinFin's XDC Network entered a long-term partnership with Guarda Wallet in 2020. Now, this collaboration is expanded by a seamless "Buy with fiat" option.

Crucial milestone for XinFin XDC Network adoption

Ritesh Kakkad, co-founder of XinFin, is sure that this integration will catalyze mainstream adoption of the XinFin XDC Network (XDC) solution, even among no-coiners:

It's important to make XDC as widely available as possible to bootstrap adoption and network effects, and to that point we’re very excited for this new stage of the partnership with Guarda Wallet.

Ari Last, VP and business development head at Simplex, is excited about the vibrant and passionate community of XinFin XDC Network (XDC) and the opportunities it gains with the new integration:

We're delighted to be adding support for XDC, empowering millions of users to purchase the XDC Network's native coin instantly with their everyday credit or debit card via our trusted and long-time partner, Guarda Wallet.

XinFin XDC Network (XDC) is a hybrid blockchain (Ethereum fork) designed for enterprise-focused (trade, finance, remittance, supply chain and so on) use cases. It is developed by a network of independent contributors.