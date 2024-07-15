Advertisement
    Bitcoin's Return to China? Mike Novogratz Questions Possible Unban

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mike Novogratz raises eyebrows as speculation grows that China might soon unban Bitcoin
    Mon, 15/07/2024 - 11:11
    Rumors are circulating online regarding a potential reversal in China's stance on Bitcoin (BTC). If this is true, it could have a big impact on the global cryptocurrency market.

    Mike Novogratz, a well-known investor in the crypto space, acknowledged the recent speculation and flagged its potential impact on the industry. He mentioned similar rumors and said he is interested to find out if there is any truth in them. 

    China has a pretty complicated history with Bitcoin, as it was initially welcoming of the technology, even opening a domestic exchange in 2011. However, by 2013, things had changed. 

    China and Bitcoin

    Thus, several years ago, financial institutions were banned from handling transactions and mining Bitcoin. This was the start of a series of stricter measures, including bans on exchanges and limits on buying cryptocurrencies with the yuan.

    It is worth noting that in contrast to this, Hong Kong took a step toward wider crypto adoption last year by opening up spot Bitcoin trading.

    On top of the immediate economic impact, a potential unbanning could have political implications. As the U.S. gets more and more into the crypto market with things like Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF approvals, China might see an opportunity to compete for dominance in the digital currency space.

    If this pivot to being pro-crypto from China is confirmed, it could have a major effect on the market, potentially leading to big price movements and faster global adoption. As the second half of 2024 approaches, the crypto community is waiting for any official announcements from Chinese authorities with heightened interest.

