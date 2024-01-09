Bitcoiner Michael Saylor Posts Reference to Elon Musk's DOGE Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Founder and former chief executive of MicroStrategy, the company that has been acquiring Bitcoin and adding it to its balance sheet since August 2020, Michael Saylor, has published a tweet that may seem like a direct reference to a tweet posted by Elon Musk several three years ago, when the Tesla CEO was having fun endorsing Dogecoin.

Saylor and Musk both referring to “The Godfather”

“Bitcoin is the offer you can't refuse,” wrote Saylor in his tweet, adding an image of Marlon Brando playing the Godfather, holding Bitcoin in his hand.

Curiously, in April 2021, Elon Musk did a similar thing prior to his debut on the Saturday Night Live show. The centibillionaire then called himself “The Dogefather.” This pushed the Dogecoin price up significantly, and after Musk’s debut as an SNL anchor, the original meme cryptocurrency, DOGE, surged to an all-time high of $0.7376 on May 8.

The Dogefather

SNL May 8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2021

At the time of this writing, Dogecoin is changing hands at $0.07828, trading almost 90% below the historic peak reached in 2021. A month before that, on April 14, the Bitcoin price jumped to a historic high of $64,800, also thanks to Elon Musk.

In February of the same year, Musk shocked the cryptocurrency community with his announcement that Tesla had purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and put it on the company’s balance sheet. Aside from that, Tesla started selling its electric automobiles for BTC. A few months later, however, Musk dropped Bitcoin as a payment option over controversial fears that Bitcoin mining is harmful to the environment.

He stated that the company will resume accepting BTC for its e-cars as soon as miners begin drawing at least 50% of energy for Bitcoin minting from renewable sources. This milestone was achieved later that year, however, Tesla never again started accepting Bitcoin payments.

Bitcoin to top at $48,000-$51,000, analyst believes

Prominent crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe has published a tweet to share his Bitcoin price forecast. As the cryptocurrency community expects Bitcoin spot ETFs to be approved this week, Poppe believes that Bitcoin is likely to reach a temporary top at the $48,000-$51,000 price levels.

Earlier today, the flagship cryptocurrency surged by more than 9%, breaking above the $47,000 level.