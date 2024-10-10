Advertisement
    'Bitcoin to the Rescue': MicroStrategy's Saylor Battles Market Fire With Epic Post

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor delivers epic Bitcoin line amid developing firestorm in US economy
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 15:26
    'Bitcoin to the Rescue': MicroStrategy's Saylor Battles Market Fire With Epic Post
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    American businessman and MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, known for his radically bullish stance on major cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), has unleashed an epic new post on his social media accounts. It should be noted that Saylor regularly shakes up the information field with his viral, unconventional statements on Bitcoin, often accompanied by some nonstandard image.

    The most recent period was no exception, when the cryptocurrency market was under fire due to unsatisfactory macroeconomic data. The businessman literally portrayed himself as a firefighter in uniform, with the BTC logo putting out the fire. This epic work of artificial intelligence was a companies by a "Bitcoin to the rescue" caption.

    Bitcoin vs. recession?

    It is still worth understanding which fire Michael Saylor is putting out - the one that wiped $24 billion off the crypto market's capitalization in a matter of hours, or the one currently burning up the U.S. economy. But they are all pieces of the same puzzle, with inflation rising faster than expected despite the Fed's recent 50 bps rate cut.

    Article image
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    However, what is happening in the economy, which is clearly in recession, is not necessarily the same as what market participants are seeing, and they seem to be expecting monetary easing to continue. 

    In that case, you could say that Saylor is picking the right side, promoting Bitcoin as a safe haven in a time of market conflagration. However, there is little doubt that the businessman would have chosen BTC in any other situation as well.

