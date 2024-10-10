Advertisement
    Satoshi Ally Adam Back Reveals What He Needs From Bitcoin Price

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Satoshi Nakamoto associate names nearest Bitcoin price aim, but there's a catch
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 13:00
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Adam Back, veteran cryptographer and CEO of Blockstream, known as the contributor of the Bitcoin white paper mentioned by Satoshi Nakamoto himself, has broken his silence on the current conjecture surrounding the crypto market. 

    The market does not seem to be in a good mood at the moment either, as Bitcoin has lost over 2% in the last 24 hours, hitting a key support zone at $60,000. The ambition to break above $66,000 per BTC and achieve a new all-time high in so-called "Uptober" now looks more challenging than it did at the end of September.

    Back highlighted that a retest of the $58,000 level would be necessary for further action, indicating his strategy for dealing with the current situation. This level, previously a key support zone, has become an important marker for market participants navigating recent chaotic times on the cryptocurrency market.

    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    This level could be the next stop for Bitcoin if bulls give up at current levels and bears take over. However, a move below this level could open the door to as low as $52,000 per BTC, and beyond, to lows not seen since early August.

    The drop to $58,000 and the rise from there, if it happens, could be seen more as a bounce or a bear trap. If that is the case, then the strategy that Adam Back is preparing to implement could be of considerable benefit. But if $58,000 per BTC is not the last stop and the bottom is a double bottom, then you would do well to have more cash on hand.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

