Bitcoin to Surpass $300,000 in 2025: Plan B Analyst

Prominent financial and cryptocurrency analyst, who posts under the pseudonym Plan B, has made a bullish BTC prediction for this and next year in accordance with his Stock-to-Flow (S2F) for Bitcoin model, which predicts its price in the future.

The prediction made by Plan B was related to the approaching Bitcoin halving event.

Bitcoin to top $300K in 2025: Plan B

Renowned financial analyst Plan B shared his take on the much-anticipated Bitcoin halvening and on how it is likely to impact the price of the largest cryptocurrency.

He believes that this time the fundamental Bitcoin mining-related event will not be different from previous ones. According to the tweet published by the analyst, the halving will again be central driver for the Bitcoin price increase that is expected to follow.

Plan B expects the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency to surpass the $100,000 level this year and go well beyond the $300,000 price mark in 2025. Besides, according to the tweet, Plan B expects Bitcoin purchasing to be done right before the halving and the selling performed “18 minutes” after it outperforms the average “buy and hold” strategy.

IMO this bitcoin halving will NOT be different:

- All bitcoin price increase will again be around the halving

- Buying 6m before the halving and selling 18m after the halving (green line) will outperform buy&hold

- BTC > $100k in 2024

- BTC top > $300k in 2025 pic.twitter.com/lCZjnuoYMO — PlanB (@100trillionUSD) April 17, 2024

When asked in the comments whether his Bitcoin stock-to-flow model continues to play out as expected, the analyst shared that “S2F playing out like clockwork.”

Bitcoin to surpass gold: Plan B and Adam Back

Adam Back, cypherpunk, founder of Blockstream and creator of the Bitcoin Lightning Network, commented on Plan B’s post. Back said that he expects Bitcoin to outperform gold in the coming market cycle.

Analyst Plan B agreed with him on that, adding that BTC will win against gold since Bitcoin is going to have “2x scarcity/S2F.” He also reminded Back that his $300,000 prediction for Bitcoin for 2025 is merely “the low end of the $250k-$1m range.”

Agree, bitcoin must take out gold because it will have 2x scarcity/S2F. My "BTC top > $300k" is the low end of the $250k-$1m range. Last cycle I took the high end and BTC decided to go low end, let's see how this will work out. — PlanB (@100trillionUSD) April 17, 2024

$2 billion in Bitcoin moved right before halving

Whale Alert has spotted two enormous Bitcoin transactions, carrying 16,276 BTC each, and each worth roughly $1,006,601,602. The first transfer was sent to the Binance exchange, the second one moved from one anonymous wallet to another.

However, these transactions seem to have originated on Binance – the major exchange has announced an initiative transferring all of its customers’ SAFU crypto into USDC stablecoins to boost the funds’ security in this way.