    Bitcoin to Surpass $300,000 in 2025: Plan B Analyst

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Plan B and Blockstream's Adam Back agree that Bitcoin is to surpass gold in coming cycle
    Thu, 18/04/2024 - 10:51
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Prominent financial and cryptocurrency analyst, who posts under the pseudonym Plan B, has made a bullish BTC prediction for this and next year in accordance with his Stock-to-Flow (S2F) for Bitcoin model, which predicts its price in the future.

    The prediction made by Plan B was related to the approaching Bitcoin halving event.

    Bitcoin to top $300K in 2025: Plan B

    Renowned financial analyst Plan B shared his take on the much-anticipated Bitcoin halvening and on how it is likely to impact the price of the largest cryptocurrency.

    He believes that this time the fundamental Bitcoin mining-related event will not be different from previous ones. According to the tweet published by the analyst, the halving will again be central driver for the Bitcoin price increase that is expected to follow.

    Plan B expects the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency to surpass the $100,000 level this year and go well beyond the $300,000 price mark in 2025. Besides, according to the tweet, Plan B expects Bitcoin purchasing to be done right before the halving and the selling performed “18 minutes” after it outperforms the average “buy and hold” strategy.

    When asked in the comments whether his Bitcoin stock-to-flow model continues to play out as expected, the analyst shared that “S2F playing out like clockwork.”

    Bitcoin to surpass gold: Plan B and Adam Back

    Adam Back, cypherpunk, founder of Blockstream and creator of the Bitcoin Lightning Network, commented on Plan B’s post. Back said that he expects Bitcoin to outperform gold in the coming market cycle.

    Analyst Plan B agreed with him on that, adding that BTC will win against gold since Bitcoin is going to have “2x scarcity/S2F.” He also reminded Back that his $300,000 prediction for Bitcoin for 2025 is merely “the low end of the $250k-$1m range.”

    $2 billion in Bitcoin moved right before halving

    Whale Alert has spotted two enormous Bitcoin transactions, carrying 16,276 BTC each, and each worth roughly $1,006,601,602. The first transfer was sent to the Binance exchange, the second one moved from one anonymous wallet to another.

    However, these transactions seem to have originated on Binance – the major exchange has announced an initiative transferring all of its customers’ SAFU crypto into USDC stablecoins to boost the funds’ security in this way.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
