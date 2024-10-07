Bitcoin to Face This After 'Uptober': '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, vocal Bitcoin proponent and CEO at JAN3 company focused on helping nation-states to adopt BTC, shared his take on what is likely to happen to the world’s largest cryptocurrency once the current month of “Uptober” ends.

His tweet comes as Bitcoin has printed a rise to regain the $63,000 level over the past 24 hours. It even managed to come really close to retaking $64,000.

Mow expects bullish November after "Uptober"

Noticing the recent Bitcoin rise, Samson Mow tweeted that he expects BTC to extend its increase from October and into November, which, he believes, will have no price dips: “After Uptober comes No-dip-vember.”

After Uptober comes No-dip-vember.

Since Wednesday last week, BTC has demonstrated a price rise of 6.20% as it has gone up from the $60,000 level to $63,800 earlier today. By now, though, BTC has dipped to $63,520 and is changing hands at this price mark.

Bitcoin has shown a 3% growth since Friday as the US jobs report that was published significantly surpassed the expectations of economists and analysts, thus making way for funds to start flowing into risk assets, which many traditional investors consider Bitcoin to be.

Mow hints Satoshi could be linked to China

As reported by U.Today, over the weekend Samson Mow shared a curious piece of information on his X account about the enigmatic Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

Commenting on a tweet by hedge fund manager Kyle Bass saying that Satoshi is a “Chinese intelligence operation,” Mow tweeted that he was working in China in 2009 – the year, when BTC was launched. After that, he “managed the biggest Bitcoin exchange in China”.

Mow tweeted that if one looks at the way the name Satoshi Nakamoto and the word China are spelled in hieroglyphs, the very first character in both will be the same. “It’s just can’t be coincidence,” Mow concluded.

Kyle Bass suggested that China’s intelligence service deliberately created Bitcoin in order to undermine the US economic supremacy in the world reached thanks to the strength of the US dollar.

These discussions have been going on social media over the past week ahead of the HBO Satoshi documentary release this Tuesday, in which the creators hinted they would disclose the real identity of the mysterious Bitcoin inventor.