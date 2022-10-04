Bitcoin Reclaims $20K, XRP Rises 6%, Here's Potential Reason for Rebound

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin regained the $20,000 mark on Oct. 4, trading above the psychological level at press time. The leading crypto asset appears to be gradually gaining bullish momentum following hopes that the Federal Reserve would veer away from severe liquidity withdrawal measures.

Here we go pic.twitter.com/vXC4ZEFzxz — Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) October 3, 2022

The biggest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, Bitcoin, reached a high of $20,262 and was trading at $20,082 at the time of publication, up 4.69% in the last 24 hours. XRP was a top gainer among the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, up 6.63% to trade at $0.479 at press time.

Buyers stepped in following expectations that the Fed and other major central banks would slow tightening amid warnings of driving the global economy into recession.

S&P bounce off 200-week moving average and reclaim of June lows👀 pic.twitter.com/TSSfJcqzFO — Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) October 4, 2022

Based on historical precedents, Will Clemente, a crypto analyst, previously emphasized a favorable Q4 for Bitcoin. The current increase in Bitcoin also coincides with a gain in the S&P 500.

Fed called on to halt interest rate hikes

The Fed and other central banks risk pushing the global economy into recession followed by prolonged stagnation, a U.N. agency warns, amid growing unease about rapidly rising borrowing costs https://t.co/HSnyrNOrdh — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 3, 2022

According to the WSJ, if the Federal Reserve and other central banks continue raising interest rates, the world economy might enter a recession and then experience protracted stagnation, a United Nations agency warned on Monday.

The warning is being issued amid growing unease over how quickly the Fed and its counterparts are raising borrowing costs to rein in spiraling inflation. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development warned the Fed against continuing with its current course of swift rate increases in its annual report on the state of the world economy.

However, some observers are unconvinced that the Fed will abandon or dramatically slow the so-called liquidity tightening anytime soon, and they expect renewed dollar strength. In the meantime, analysts are keeping their eyes on this Friday's non-farm payrolls (NFP) — the U.S. Labor Department's monthly jobs report for September.