Tweet-based article

Bitcoin Realized Cap Hits New ATH of $109.7 Bln While BTC Falls Back Under $12,000

News
Mon, 08/03/2020 - 08:40
Yuri Molchan
Glassnode research company reports that the realized cap of Bitcoin has hit a new all-time high, going up by more than 5 mln USD in one day
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Glassnode analytics company has shared a new value for its BTC realized cap metric, reporting that, since May 2, it has reached a new all-time high totaling $109,758,629,290.65.

That is more than a $5 mln increase in one day.

New ATHs for Bitcoin on-chain fundamentals

According to Glassnode, the new ATH for Bitcoin realized cap since August 2 is $109,758,629,290.65.

Image via Twitter

This may indicate an inflow of new investors into Bitcoin, some experts believe.

Here’s how Glassnode analysts explain the meaning of this metric: It values different parts of Bitcoin supplies at different rates rather than using the current daily close. In particular, it is calculated by estimating each UTXO by the price when Bitcoin was last moved.

Earlier, Glassnode shared data that the amount of unique active Bitcoin wallets had hit 18.7 million in July. The agency believes that currently the activity on the Bitcoin network is at the highs that were last witnessed by the market two and a half years ago.

Related
Bitcoin Hashrate Has Hit a New Record-High Again, Here's Why It's Optimistic

Bitcoin surges above $12,000, then retreats

On Sunday, August 2, Bitcoin finally surpassed the $12,100 level for the first time since August 2019.

However, half an hour later, Bitcoin suddenly reversed and took a giant leap downward to $10.638 after $1.33 bln worth of Bitcoin, XRP, ETH and other cryptocurrencies was liquidated on crypto exchanges on the same day as traders decided to lock in their profits.

Image via TradingView

By now, the Bitcoin rate has recovered back above $11K. At press time, the flagship cryptocurrency is changing hands at $11.190, according to CoinMarketCapshowing a slight decline.

On August 1, the Glassnode analytics team tweeted that the percentage of Bitcoin addresses making a profit had reached a one-year high of 92.930 percent.

That was indicative of the market being overbought with the possibility that traders would start taking their profits off the table.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.


Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
4 days ago

Ripple Partner Nium Announces Google Play Integration
Alex Dovbnya
News
2 days ago

XRP Acknowledged as Fast and Cheap Bridge Currency in New G30 Report
Alex Dovbnya
News
6 days ago

Ripple’s Partner SBI Kicks Off Platform for Issuing Digital Currencies on Corda Blockchain
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settings