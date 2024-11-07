    Bitcoin Reacts to Fed's Rate Cut Decision

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The US Federal Reserve has announced its latest interest rate cut decison
    Thu, 7/11/2024 - 18:29
    Bitcoin Reacts to Fed's Rate Cut Decision
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The U.S. Federal Reserve has decided to implement a 25-basis-point rate cut following its two-day meeting. 

    This is in line with analysts' expectations, which is why stocks and Bitcoin did not experience substantial volatility. Every major brokerage, including Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and BofA Global Research, predicted that the Fed would opt for a 25-basis-point cut. A whopping 99% of Polymarket users also placed their bets on the aforementioned scenario. Hence, any other decision would have been extremely shocking. 

    The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $76,631, according to data provided by CoinGecko. Earlier today, the leading cryptocurrency hit a new record high of $76,637.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Hits October High Just Before Death Cross Warning
    Bitcoin's Next Move Predicted as Market Awaits Fed Rate Decision
    'Ethereum Is Completely Broken Utility Coin': Legendary Trader Peter Brandt
    'MSTR Is Bitcoin Treasury Company': Michael Saylor Unveils Key MicroStrategy Plans

    As reported by U.Today, the Fed surprised the market with a mighty 50-basis-point rate cut in September in response to cooling inflation. Back then, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stressed the importance of achieving its much-coveted 2% target without causing a substantial increase in unemployment. 

    Advertisement

    The first rate cut in four years has helped to substantially boost the price of Bitcoin. The same applies to U.S. equities. 

    As noted by Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group, the Fed serves as a "tailwind" for the stock market. "They've done this 20 other times and a year later stocks were higher 20 times. As we've been saying all year, the Fed is a tailwind," he said.

    Polymaket bettors also see a 66% chance of another 25-basis-point rate cut being implemented in September. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Federal Reserve
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 7, 2024 - 17:00
    Brad Garlinghouse: “I Hope Dems Find Way to Hold Gary Gensler Accountable For Ignoring Law”
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 7, 2024 - 16:23
    Binance and Coinbase May Fuel Next Phase of Market Rally, Here's Why
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Rekt Raises $1.5M Seed Round Backed by Angels and Community, Following Sell-Out Success of Rekt Drinks
    Syncoin (SNC) Launches Exclusive presale with DAO Governance, Staking, and P2P Encrypted Chats – Join the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Cytonic Secures $8.3 Million Seed Funding to Solve Blockchain Compatibility
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Reacts to Fed's Rate Cut Decision
    Brad Garlinghouse: “I Hope Dems Find Way to Hold Gary Gensler Accountable For Ignoring Law”
    Binance and Coinbase May Fuel Next Phase of Market Rally, Here's Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD