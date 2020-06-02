Bitcoin Price Suddenly Tanks 10 Percent in Minutes

Tue, 06/02/2020 - 15:13
Alex Dovbnya
An enormous sell-off sends the Bitcoin price back to the four-digit reality
Cover image via U.Today

The Bitcoin price has just plunged by more than $1,000 to its intraday low of $9,135 on the Bitstamp exchange. The monumental collapse started at 14:46 UTC and took only a few minutes.  

The buyers quickly stepped in to push the price to its current level of $9.595.    

image by tradingview.com

In such a way, the world's leading cryptocurrency has completely retraced its overnight rally to the $10,400 level. 

The brutal sell-off has put a spanner in the works for the bulls who wanted the price to finally consolidate in the five-digit territory. 

Due to this back-and-forth price action, more than $220 mln worth of shorts and longs have been liquidated on the BitMEX cryptocurrency exchange over the last 24 hours, according to data provided by Skew.

image by @ColePetersen14

 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

