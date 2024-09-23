    Bitcoin Historical Trend Foreshadows Epic Rally in Q4: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    If this is so, BTC could stage epic rally in final months of year
    Mon, 23/09/2024 - 12:04
    Bitcoin Historical Trend Foreshadows Epic Rally in Q4: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a significant revelation, historical trends suggest that Bitcoin might be on the verge of another major rally, reminiscent of its past Q4 surges.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, Ali Martinez, a crypto analyst, pointed out that Bitcoin gained 61% in Q4 of 2016 and 171% in 2020.

    Ali pointed out that 2024's price trajectory appears to mirror the patterns from both years, asking if history could be repeating itself. If this is so, BTC could stage an epic rally in the final months of the year.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin to Skyrocket After Fed Rate Cut, Anthony Scaramucci Makes Epic BTC Prediction
    Wed, 09/18/2024 - 12:36
    Bitcoin to Skyrocket After Fed Rate Cut, Anthony Scaramucci Makes Epic BTC Prediction
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    XRP Fails to Hold Above Key Level. Does It Matter?
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Attempt Fail? Massive XRP Triangle Breakthrough is Here, Ethereum (ETH) Bullish Dynamic is Fading
    Bitcoin ETF Options Won't Reduce Volatility, Bitwise Says
    Bitcoin to Rocket 518%? Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Says Yes

    Bitcoin increased its weekly gains to nearly 10%, extending a rally in the past week bolstered by a jumbo rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. BTC reached a high of $64,712 in today's trading session, following a six-day climb. At the time of writing, BTC was up 1.28% in the last 24 hours to $63,561.

    Post-halving history to repeat?

    Bitcoin completed its fourth "halving" in April this year, reducing the rewards earned by miners to 3.125 Bitcoins from 6.25 BTC.

    The Bitcoin price increased by about 93x, 30x and 8x from its halving-day price to its cycle top, making it a bullish event, particularly following the 2012, 2016 and 2020 halvings.

    Related
    $250 Million Bitcoin in 24 Hours: Here's What's Happening
    Tue, 09/17/2024 - 15:24
    $250 Million Bitcoin in 24 Hours: Here's What's Happening
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    BTC experienced a mid-cycle peak in 2016 and 2020, followed by months of sideways trading before breaking higher in the latter months of the year.

    BTC fell more than 40% from its June 2016 intermediate cycle high before surging in December of the same year. In 2020, BTC fell around 21% from its August peak before reaching new highs in late October 2020.

    According to market observers, 2024's corrective phase mirrors the price action of Bitcoin's previous two halving years. This observation prompts many to wonder if history will repeat itself, with Bitcoin staging an epic rally in the latter months of the year. The answer remains unknown, given that past success may not guarantee future results.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 11:26
    First Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trend Reversal Signal Appears
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 11:00
    Charles Hoskinson Reacts to Cardano-Bitcoin Correlation Update
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 12:04
    Bitcoin Historical Trend Foreshadows Epic Rally in Q4: Details
    Bitcoin
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 11:26
    First Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trend Reversal Signal Appears
    Shiba Inu
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 11:00
    Charles Hoskinson Reacts to Cardano-Bitcoin Correlation Update
    Cardano
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 9:53
    Peter Schiff: Everybody Missing This Because of Bitcoin
    BitcoinPeter Schiff
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 9:08
    Mega Ethereum (ETH) Whale Returns With $9 Million Kraken Move
    EthereumEthereum News
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    TRON vs Ethereum: Justin Sun Teases Interest in Fighting Vitalik Buterin at Crypto Fight Night
    Stashes Announces Presale of $STSH Token with Multi-Chain Accessibility
    Catizen’s $CATI Token Lists on Multiple Exchanges
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Historical Trend Foreshadows Epic Rally in Q4: Details
    First Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trend Reversal Signal Appears
    Charles Hoskinson Reacts to Cardano-Bitcoin Correlation Update
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD