Ethereum to Plunge to $2,500 by June, According to Arthur Hayes

News
Mon, 04/11/2022 - 08:09
article image
Alex Dovbnya
BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes believes that the two cryptocurrencies will plunge much lower by the end of the second quarter
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
In a recent Medium blog post, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes predicts that the price of Ethereum will drop to $2,500 by the end of  June.

He also expects Bitcoin to test the $30,000 level before the start of the third quarter.

The former BitMEX boss points to the fact that the two largest cryptocurrencies are “highly correlated” to the Nasdaq-100 stock market index.

The 90-day correlation between Bitcoin and the Nasdaq-100 hit reached a new record peak. If tech stocks keep underperforming, crypto will take a beating as well, according to Hayes.   

Even though some altcoins are already down 75%, Hayes believes that they won’t be able to escape the upcoming carnage.

As reported by U.Today, Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, recently said that the crypto market might go to the moon in 2022 if the Federal Reserve were to switch back to monetary loosening.

Hayes expects the market to bottom out before the Fed reverses course.

