Ethereum to Plunge to $2,500 by June, According to Arthur Hayes

BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes believes that the two cryptocurrencies will plunge much lower by the end of the second quarter

In a recent Medium blog post, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes predicts that the price of Ethereum will drop to $2,500 by the end of June.



He also expects Bitcoin to test the $30,000 level before the start of the third quarter.



The former BitMEX boss points to the fact that the two largest cryptocurrencies are “highly correlated” to the Nasdaq-100 stock market index.