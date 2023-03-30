Bitcoin Nears $30,000 as BTC Gains Massive Public Exposure in Germany Through ECB: Details

Thu, 03/30/2023 - 16:05
article image
Yuri Molchan
Leading cryptocurrency BTC logo has been demonstrated in Frankfurt in a public place
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Economist, investor, and analyst at FinTech & Hard Money Tuur Demeester has taken to Twitter to show photos of the Bitcoin logo getting a public demonstration in a major city in Germany Frankfurt am Main.

The city has a population of over 700,000 and now some of them have got a chance to see the Bitcoin logo projected onto a glassy skyscraper called the Seat of the ECB – the main building of the European Central Bank.

The caption projected under the Bitcoin sign urges the viewers to “study Bitcoin”. Demeester tweeted that this is “another memorable moment in monetary history”. He believes that TV news in Germany and the EU are likely to avoid reporting this.

Bitcoin nears $29,000 despite regulatory attacks at exchanges

Over the past 24 hours, the flagship digital currency BTC has risen to briefly reach $29,159 on the Bitstamp exchange. That was a rise of over 8.5 percent since Tuesday this week. By now, Bitcoin has stepped back to trade at $28,258.

The price surge for BTC has been happening despite the recent lawsuit of the CFTC regulator against the Binance exchange and CZ based on allegations that the largest crypto trader by volume has been violating regulatory rules on spot and derivatives trading in the US.

After that, just recently, another US regulator, the SEC, hit the Beaxy crypto exchange, accusing the founder of misappropriating the funds of the company’s clients.

Yuri Molchan
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

