$130 Million Worth of Bitcoin Shorts Liquidated as BTC Spikes Above $29,000

Thu, 03/30/2023 - 08:19
Arman Shirinyan
Massive volume of orders liquidated from market after Bitcoin made new high
Bitcoin recently experienced a significant spike in liquidations, reaching approximately $130 million following a price surge above $29,000.

Liquidations on the cryptocurrency market occur when traders' positions are closed, usually as a result of margin calls or stop-loss orders being triggered. A high volume of liquidations might lead to increased volatility, as large numbers of positions are closed and assets are sold off. This can create a domino effect, causing further liquidations and exacerbating price movements.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $28,613, having gained around 7% in value over the last 48 hours. Despite this increase, the digital asset has not yet reached its local high of $29,346 reached back on March 24. The market is closely monitoring Bitcoin's price performance, as breaking through the local high could potentially signal a more extended bullish run.

Interestingly, funding rates on centralized exchanges remain relatively low. This suggests that the current rally may not be fueled by leverage, which could be both a positive and negative factor for Bitcoin's price movement.

On the one hand, a rally that is not driven by leveraged positions can be considered more stable, as it reduces the risk of a cascade of liquidations due to margin calls. In this scenario, the market may be able to sustain its growth without facing a sharp downturn caused by leveraged traders being forced to close their positions.

On the other hand, low funding rates might also imply that there is a lack of confidence among traders, with many choosing not to leverage their positions in anticipation of a potential price reversal. This could hinder Bitcoin's ability to maintain its upward momentum, as traders remain cautious and unwilling to take on additional risk.

