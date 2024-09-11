Bitcoin Nearing “Grand Final,” Top Trader Says

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to pseudonymous trader HornHairs, Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market cap, is approaching its "grand finale."

The popular chartist has remarked that "summer doldrums" seem to be coming to a close.

Moreover, it has been 650 days since the bear market lows and several months after the most recent quadrennial halving event, which took place in April.

The trader has also added that this is the very first cycle when new all-time highs (ATHs) were pierced before the halving event.

More $BTC context:



-We ripped for 6 months straight with barely a pullback, leaving a massive inefficient price zone that we've spent the last 6 months filling

— HornHairs 🌊 (@CryptoHornHairs) September 10, 2024

Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $56,645 after giving up some earlier gains, according to CoinGecko.

Legendary trader Peter Brandt recently predicted that the largest cryptocurrency could possibly surge all the way to $150,000 in late 2025.