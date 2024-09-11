    Bitcoin Nearing “Grand Final,” Top Trader Says

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Will #Bitcoin finally stop being boring?
    Wed, 11/09/2024 - 7:52
    Bitcoin Nearing “Grand Final,” Top Trader Says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to pseudonymous trader HornHairs, Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market cap, is approaching its "grand finale."

    Advertisement

    The popular chartist has remarked that "summer doldrums" seem to be coming to a close.

    Moreover, it has been 650 days since the bear market lows and several months after the most recent quadrennial halving event, which took place in April. 

    HOT Stories
    Billions of SHIB Tokens Stolen from Major Exchange
    Ethereum (ETH) Paints Grim Reversal Pattern, Solana (SOL) Whales Not Bullish, Bitcoin (BTC) Enters $60,000 Path
    Pepe Demolishes SHIB in Key Metric
    Here's How Much BTC Elon Musk's SpaceX Owns: Details

    The trader has also added that this is the very first cycle when new all-time highs (ATHs) were pierced before the halving event. 

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $56,645 after giving up some earlier gains, according to CoinGecko.

    Legendary trader Peter Brandt recently predicted that the largest cryptocurrency could possibly surge all the way to $150,000 in late 2025.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 6:00
    Billions of SHIB Tokens Stolen from Major Exchange
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Sep 11, 2024 - 0:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Paints Grim Reversal Pattern, Solana (SOL) Whales Not Bullish, Bitcoin (BTC) Enters $60,000 Path
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Ethernity Chain Unveils $10 Million Grant Program to Empower Founders
    CTH|Fundamental Labs, Axlflops, and MetaEra Announce Speakers for Palo Alto AI X Web3 Summit
    VOIP Finance Reports Jaw-Dropping MEXC Debut
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Nearing “Grand Final,” Top Trader Says
    Billions of SHIB Tokens Stolen from Major Exchange
    Ethereum (ETH) Paints Grim Reversal Pattern, Solana (SOL) Whales Not Bullish, Bitcoin (BTC) Enters $60,000 Path
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD