Bitcoin Is Biggest Market Bubble, Deutsche Bank Survey Shows

A Deutsche Bank survey that was published earlier this Tuesday shows that the majority of investors still think that Bitcoin is in "extreme bubble" territory.



More than half of the respondents gave the cryptocurrency a rating from 8 to 10.

Image by twitter.com

Still, the share of those who view Bitcoin as the most extreme case of "bubbliness" has declined significantly compared to March 2021.



It is worth noting that Bitcoin's price action has been extremely underwhelming in 2022. The cryptocurrency is currently down 54.20% from its record high after recording nine consecutive weeks of losses (a new record).



The survey shows that investors continue to believe that there is froth in the stock market. Despite the fact that the Nasdaq 100 index declined more than 22.30% on a year-to-date basis, tech stocks are still viewed as a bubble, albeit not an extreme one. The vast majority of the respondents gave the Nasdaq a rating of 7 or lower.