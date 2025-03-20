Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Bitcoin Hot Supply Metric Drops 50%, Imminent BTC Price Breakout

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 20/03/2025 - 14:46
    Bitcoin might see more positive rally, as showcased by Glassnode's hot supply metric
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Hot Supply Metric Drops 50%, Imminent BTC Price Breakout
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Technical market indicators suggest a price breakout for Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest digital currency, is imminent. Notably, Bitcoin's "hot supply" metric has more than halved in the last three months, dropping from 5.9% to 2.8%.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin’s potential supply squeeze and market impact

    Hot supply refers to BTC that has been moved or transacted in the cryptocurrency space within the last seven days. This could refer to movements between wallets or exchanges.

    Related
    Czech Central Banker Skeptical of Bitcoin
    Wed, 03/19/2025 - 16:05
    Czech Central Banker Skeptical of Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    An update shared by Glassnode reveals that Bitcoin’s circulating supply, which is actively traded on the crypto market, has fallen by over 50%. This suggests that coin holders are trading fewer Bitcoin units.

    The implication is that traders hold onto their Bitcoin instead of selling it as the BTC price recovers. This development is significant considering the near stagnation that BTC has experienced in the last 14 days. It indicates that traders are betting on a price increase and might have decided to wait out the downturn.

    Additionally, a drop in hot supply could mean market liquidity is tightening, making purchasing large amounts of BTC more difficult.

    It could also signal a potential supply squeeze. Analysts say if this is the case, it might push prices higher, whether demand remains steady or increases.

    Bitcoin’s Price Action and Market Sentiment

    Historically, a decline in hot supply in the crypto space suggests that Bitcoin is being accumulated by stronger hands in the market. These are usually long-term holders who do not sell Bitcoin haphazardly. Therefore, selling pressure might be reduced.

    Related
    Bitcoin to Kick Off Strong Move After Fed Announcement: Top Analyst
    Wed, 03/19/2025 - 13:39
    Bitcoin to Kick Off Strong Move After Fed Announcement: Top Analyst
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Market observers consider this scenario bullish for Bitcoin. Notably, a shrinking liquid supply means fewer coins available for exchange transactions. This, in turn, could trigger a price increase due to scarcity as demand outstrips supply.

    Within the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has rallied to a high of $87,443.27 from $83,440. As of this writing, the coin is trading at $85,256.80, a 2.22% increase. However, trading volume remains bullish at 59.54%, or $37.81 billion.

    #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 20, 2025 - 14:38
    XRP vs. Bitcoin: Golden Cross Fuels Another Bullish Breakout
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 20, 2025 - 14:29
    3.4 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Is Comeback Finally Here?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    PARADISE Looks To Revolutionize Gaming Through Upcoming Launch
    Claims Against BE Club Founders Concerning OneCoin Withdrawn
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    PARADISE Looks To Revolutionize Gaming Through Upcoming Launch
    Claims Against BE Club Founders Concerning OneCoin Withdrawn
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Hot Supply Metric Drops 50%, Imminent BTC Price Breakout
    XRP vs. Bitcoin: Golden Cross Fuels Another Bullish Breakout
    3.4 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Is Comeback Finally Here?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD