Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) Witness Jaw-Dropping $500 Million Transfer Activity

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP steal spotlight amid abnormal transfer activity worth half a billion dollars
Thu, 10/26/2023 - 10:25
XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) Witness Jaw-Dropping $500 Million Transfer Activity
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a stunning turn of events, the crypto space has been abuzz with unprecedented transaction activity, as both Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP took center stage with a remarkable half-billion-dollar surge in whale transactions over the last 15 hours.

Advertisement

Related
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shares Bitcoin (BTC) Price Chart That Rarely Misses

This crypto spectacle began with a bang when a whopping 2,664 BTC, amounting to $92.22 million, made its way into Coinbase. Little did anyone know that this was just the start of a remarkable series of transactions.

Within hours, anonymous wallets began to orchestrate substantial Bitcoin movements. A staggering 1,059 BTC, equivalent to $36.53 million, was withdrawn from Binance US, while 2,766 BTC, worth an eye-popping $96.2 million, flowed into Coinbase. Later on, another significant withdrawal from Gate IO witnessed 682 BTC, amounting to $23.7 million, being transferred to an unknown wallet.

What is particularly striking is that a significant portion of these transactions revolved around American exchanges, with Coinbase playing a central role.

XRP and Ripple

But the excitement did not end there. XRP also took a significant spotlight as 26.5 million tokens, valued at $14.74 million, embarked on a journey to the Bitstamp exchange, while 20 million XRP, equivalent to $11.12 million, found their way to the Bitso exchange. 

These transactions appear to correlate with the increasing use of Ripple Payments, with Bitstamp and Bitso acting as vital payment corridors for Ripple.

Related
Ripple v. SEC Lawsuit Will End When This Happens

In addition to the Bitcoin and XRP transfers, an equally astonishing $385 million in USDT transfers occurred, primarily revolving around Binance.

#XRP News #XRP #Ripple News #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Whales
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image NEO Jumps 11%, Can It Print Biggest Weekly Close Since August?
2023/10/27 11:55
NEO Jumps 11%, Can It Print Biggest Weekly Close Since August?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ethereum Developers Reveal New Timeline for Dencun Upgrade Launch
2023/10/27 11:55
Ethereum Developers Reveal New Timeline for Dencun Upgrade Launch
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) to Moon? X to Implement Full Financial Service by 2024
2023/10/27 11:55
Dogecoin (DOGE) to Moon? X to Implement Full Financial Service by 2024
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD