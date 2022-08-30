Bitcoin Flops Terribly in August, Becoming Worst-Performing Asset

Tue, 08/30/2022 - 15:57
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has underperformed every other global asset class this month, according to data provided by Acorn Macro Consulting
Bitcoin Flops Terribly in August, Becoming Worst-Performing Asset
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency, has had yet another underwhelming month, plunging by almost 15%.

According to data provided by U.K.-based Acorn Macro Consulting, it is the worst-performing global asset this August, sitting at the very bottom of the chart.

Brazil's Bovespa stock index is at the top of the chart after its furious August rally, adding nearly 9% over the past month.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) continues to reign supreme. On Monday, the greenback clinched a new 2022 high of 109.5 after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell strengthened risk-off sentiment with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech on Friday. The DXY index, which measures the strength of the U.S. Dollar against other global fiat currencies, gained 2.8% in August.

Related
JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto
The NIFTY 500, India's broad-based stock market index, has also added more than 2.1% this month.

Nikkei 225, the stock market index for the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is also in the green over the past month.

The S&P 500, one of the top U.S. stock market indices, is down 2.4% this month. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index, whose performance is highly correlated with Bitcoin, has shed 3.6% in August.

assets
Image by @RichardDias_CFA

The cryptocurrency recovered to $20,000 on Monday, but it then plunged below the key level yet again on Tuesday, struggling to regain any semblance of momentum.

It is currently changing hands at $19,942 on the Bitstamp exchange, and it is on track to log yet another day in the red.

After gaining 17% in July, Bitcoin surged as high as $25,121 in August, but this was then followed by a sharp decline.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB to Get Greater Use in UAE, Ancient BTC Whales Are Awakening, Robert Kiyosaki Says Market Crash He Foretold in 2013 Is Here: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/30/2022 - 16:20
SHIB to Get Greater Use in UAE, Ancient BTC Whales Are Awakening, Robert Kiyosaki Says Market Crash He Foretold in 2013 Is Here: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Here's Cardano's Anticipated Vasil Upgrade Effects on DeFi TVL-Community
08/30/2022 - 16:07
Here's Cardano's Anticipated Vasil Upgrade Effects on DeFi TVL-Community
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 30
08/30/2022 - 15:47
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 30
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk