Tweet-based article

Bitcoin Fan Robert Kiyosaki Uses ‘Black Swan’ Author Terms to Explain Benefits of Lockdown

News
Sat, 05/16/2020 - 10:05
Yuri Molchan
The prominent investor and a Bitcoin proponent Robert Kiyosaki cites Nassim Taleb, the author of ‘the Black Swan’, saying how you can emerge richer from the lockdown
Cover image via en.wikipedia.org

Robert Kiyosaki is a famous real-estate investor. But for many more he is known as the author of the ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ book.

Kiyosaki has recently proved to be a major Bitcoin fan. He also has been investing in safe haven assets – gold and silver – since the previous financial crisis in 2008-2009 (the year of Bitcoin white paper appearance).

Apart from that, Robert Kiyosaki is a vocal non-believer in the necessity of the current global lockdown caused by the global issues in China that impacted the economy around the world.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) More Attractive Now, Even Paul Tudor Sees It: ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author

However, he believes that the lockdown can be beneficial for some people and he cites writer Nassim Nicholas Taleb, the creator of the Black Swan theory and a book of the same title.

Robert Kiyosaki has turned to another Taleb’s book called ‘Antifragile’. The ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author recalls the three types of personalities described by Taleb in this book – fragile, robust and antifragile ones.

Since fragile people are easily broken by stressful situations and crises, robust people do not change, it is antifragile people, tweets Kiyosaki, that will emerge after the current lockdown and financial recession much stronger and richer than when they went into it.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy