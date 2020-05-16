Bitcoin Fan Robert Kiyosaki Uses ‘Black Swan’ Author Terms to Explain Benefits of Lockdown

Tweet-based article

The prominent investor and a Bitcoin proponent Robert Kiyosaki cites Nassim Taleb, the author of ‘the Black Swan’, saying how you can emerge richer from the lockdown

Robert Kiyosaki is a famous real-estate investor. But for many more he is known as the author of the ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ book.

Kiyosaki has recently proved to be a major Bitcoin fan. He also has been investing in safe haven assets – gold and silver – since the previous financial crisis in 2008-2009 (the year of Bitcoin white paper appearance).

Apart from that, Robert Kiyosaki is a vocal non-believer in the necessity of the current global lockdown caused by the global issues in China that impacted the economy around the world.

However, he believes that the lockdown can be beneficial for some people and he cites writer Nassim Nicholas Taleb, the creator of the Black Swan theory and a book of the same title.

Robert Kiyosaki has turned to another Taleb’s book called ‘Antifragile’. The ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author recalls the three types of personalities described by Taleb in this book – fragile, robust and antifragile ones.

Since fragile people are easily broken by stressful situations and crises, robust people do not change, it is antifragile people, tweets Kiyosaki, that will emerge after the current lockdown and financial recession much stronger and richer than when they went into it.

