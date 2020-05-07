Tweet-based article

‘Bitcoin (BTC) Is World’s Best Real Estate’ – So ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author Seems to Think

Pierre Rochard tweets that Bitcoin is the best real estate now, referring to a tweet from Mike Novogratz and, thus, touching upon two things favoured by Robert Kiyosaki

Cover image via www.youtube.com

A co-founder of the Satoshi Nakamoto Institute, Pierre Rochard, has taken to Twitter to comment on a recent post from Mike Novogratz.

The former hedge fund manager and the Galaxy Digital CEO shared his expectations that despite the economic crisis, household income may actually rise in the US.

Pierre Rochard responded, saying that the best real-estate these days is Bitcoin and that it is easier to invest in.

By bringing up the topics of Bitcoin and real estate he touched upon the two things loved by Robert Kiyosaki – the ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author.

‘The world’s best real estate: Bitcoin’

Mike Novogratz believes that even with the gloomy possibility of unemployment in the US rising 25 percent due to the massive economic recession, household revenues may still be higher this year in the US.

He also says that the crisis is making people rush into the stock market and Bitcoin.

In response to that, Rochard tweeted that smart house owners should sell their properties and invest in Bitcoin, since he believes it to be the best real estate in the world at the moment. Rochard explains his take by saying that all Bitcoin requires is buying and hodling, while real estate needs to be managed and looked after, including numerous expenses on repairs, renovations, rent strikes, etc.

World-renowned real estate investor advocates Bitcoin

Robert Kiyosaki, the world famous investor in real estate and precious metals is also known to many as the author of the ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’, where Kiyosaki emphasizes the importance of teaching children financial literacy.

He describes his experience with real estate during the crisis of 2009.

Kiyosaki also believes that you should invest in what you love but you have to thoroughly study it first.

What he loves seems to be Bitcoin, precious metals (gold, silver) and real estate.

“INVEST FOR FREEDOM. Thanks for questions on how to use crisis to get free. #1. INVEST IN WHAT YOU LOVE. STUDY WHAT YOU LOVE. I love being an entrepreneur. I study entrepreneurs. All friends entrepreneurs. I love gold & silver. I love real estate. I live for freedom not security.”

As the current financial crisis broke out, Robert Kiyosaki seems to be betting more and more on Bitcoin.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!