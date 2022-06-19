Bitcoin Facing Issues with Hashprice as Miners Leave Market Massively: Details

News
Sun, 06/19/2022 - 16:15
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin's drop in hashprice could become reversal point for market, and here's why
Bitcoin Facing Issues with Hashprice as Miners Leave Market Massively: Details
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Previously, U.Today covered that Bitcoin mining profitability is at all-time lows after the digital gold lost ground around $20,000 and dropped far below the 2017 all-time high and is now struggling to get back above the psychological support.

Besides the low Bitcoin price, the chief difficulty of the network and rising electricity costs all over the world are enormously pressuring Bitcoin and crypto miners. The hashprice is currently at its October 2020 lows.

Many metrics suggest that miners are turning off mining rigs on a massive scale to minimize their losses because of the low or almost nonexistent margin. In addition to mining rigs being turned off, miners' addresses' activity suggests that they are massively selling their holdings to cover a portion of the loss caused by the unexpectedly negative market performance.

Unfortunately, the majority of GPUs and mining devices are no longer profitable, which may lead to the exponential drop in the hashrate in the upcoming weeks as more big farms decide to go offline to avoid massive losses.

Related
Peter Brandt Predicts Ether May Collapse to $300

The average breakeven price for a mining rig is currently sitting at approximately $21,000, which had already been broken by BTC as it struggles to gain a foothold even above $20,000.

For miners to be able to comfortably mine BTC and gain some decent profit from it, the orange coin should reach at least $30,000. The brighest part of the story is that with the rapidly decreasing hashrate, we will see a respectable drop in the difficulty of the network.

In hindsight, the massive selling pressure incoming from miners may become a capitulation point for the market bleeding for the last month.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu: Revenue Out of Crypto Space Good Idea, Says SHIB Developer
06/19/2022 - 16:45
Shiba Inu: Revenue Out of Crypto Space Good Idea, Says SHIB Developer
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum "Celebrates" Record-Breaking Single Liquidation of 71,834 ETH
06/19/2022 - 15:45
Ethereum "Celebrates" Record-Breaking Single Liquidation of 71,834 ETH
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano Massively Outperforms Bitcoin and Ethereum as It Avoids Market Sell-Off
06/19/2022 - 15:15
Cardano Massively Outperforms Bitcoin and Ethereum as It Avoids Market Sell-Off
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan