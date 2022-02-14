Bitcoin Exchange Reserves Crash to Three-Year Low: Details

Mon, 02/14/2022 - 15:20
Yuri Molchan
Glassnode has shared data indicating that Bitcoin supply on exchanges has dropped to a three-year low
Bitcoin Exchange Reserves Crash to Three-Year Low: Details
Analytics data company Glassnode has reported that Bitcoin balances across multiple digital exchanges have declined to a three-year low.

Bitcoin exchange reserves face a major decline

Reserves of the flagship digital currency across centralized crypto exchanges have made a drop to a lowest level in three years, now totaling 2,506,201.373 BTC.

That is more than 300 fewer coins since Feb. 13, when balances on exchanges comprised 2,506,583.557 coins.

Another on-chain data collector—Santiment—tweeted on Saturday that Bitcoin reserves on crypto exchanges had dropped to their lowest since December 2018, when crypto winter was in full swing.

According to the tweet, Bitcoin reserves on exchanges had shrunk to 10.87% after the decline, which followed a series of consecutive BTC price drops. At the start of the weekend, Bitcoin lost roughly $1,000, falling from the $43,700 area to $41,980 on Saturday.

However, this decline in the BTC supply on crypto trading venues is likely to prevent any sell-offs, Santiment believes.

Santiment sees a bullish sign for Bitcoin

Earlier today, Santiment tweeted that over the weekend, despite the mild decline of the Bitcoin price, Saturday saw the highest number of active BTC addresses yet this year. The analytics team of the data vendor believes that this indicates an increase in utility; therefore, a possible price rise may follow it.

