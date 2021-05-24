Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, XRP, Cardano Post Double-Digit Gains as Recovery Picks Up Speed

Cryptocurrencies are in a sea of green on Monday, erasing all of their losses recorded during the Sunday crash.
Bitcoin (BTC) soared to an intraday high of $38,800 on the Bitstamp exchange earlier today.
All major altcoins have also posted double-digit gains. Binance Coin (BNB) is leading the relief rally with a 31 percent spike.
The total cryptocurrency market cap added $208 billion earlier today. However, it is still down over $1 trillion from its May 12 peak of $2.58 trillion following a brutal rout.