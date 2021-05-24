Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, XRP, Cardano Post Double-Digit Gains as Recovery Picks Up Speed

Alex Dovbnya
The total crypto market cap added almost $210 billion earlier today after major cryptocurrencies erased Sunday losses
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, XRP, Cardano Post Double-Digit Gains as Recovery Picks Up Speed
Cryptocurrencies are in a sea of green on Monday, erasing all of their losses recorded during the Sunday crash.

Bitcoin (BTC) soared to an intraday high of $38,800 on the Bitstamp exchange earlier today.

All major altcoins have also posted double-digit gains. Binance Coin (BNB) is leading the relief rally with a 31 percent spike.

Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and XRP are all up over 20 percent, causing a slight dip in Bitcoin's dominance.

The total cryptocurrency market cap added $208 billion earlier today. However, it is still down over $1 trillion from its May 12 peak of $2.58 trillion following a brutal rout.

