    Bitcoin ETFs Witness Largest Outflow in History

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Outflows from Bitcoin ETFs hit record $671.9 million in crypto bloodbath
    Fri, 20/12/2024 - 11:40
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    There has been a major change in the cryptocurrency world as Bitcoin ETFs have had their biggest net outflow since they were created, with a total of $671.9 million. This sudden move breaks the pattern of steady inflows and adds a significant detail to the story of how institutions are engaging with digital assets. The biggest outflow was from Fidelity's FBTC, with a major withdrawal of $208.5 million.

    On the other hand, BlackRock's IBIT ETF remained steady, showing no net changes - a stark difference from the overall trend. 

    What makes this turn particularly interesting is that it comes after a 15-day streak of inflows for Bitcoin ETFs - a period of growth that had been uninterrupted until now. The impact was not just felt on Bitcoin ETFs either. Ethereum ETFs also lost steam, breaking an 18-day streak of consistent inflows. 

    The market correction for these funds happened after a year of total inflows of $37 billion, showing how overoptimistic people were and how much the market has dropped recently.

    Questions

    Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market was feeling the same way. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin's price dropped by 4.22%, and Ethereum fell even more sharply, down 7.97%. This shows that the market is dealing with a mix of volatility and changing investor feelings.

    It is almost like this was bound to happen. We have seen some major inflows recently, which have set the bar pretty high and made this reversal more significant. But it also shows how quickly confidence can waver when big economic uncertainties and price corrections come into play.

    For now, this huge outflow just leaves us with questions. Are investors taking a step back to rethink their strategies, or is this the start of a more cautious phase in the crypto ETF story? The answer might be in how these funds bounce back but also in how they adapt to markets that keep going up and down.

    #Bitcoin
