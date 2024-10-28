Bitcoin ETFs Skyrocket With Epic $998 Million Inflows: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bullish sentiment is prevailing on the ETF market in the last few weeks. Institutional investors have been jumping on the Bitcoin (BTC) ETF bandwagon, with positive aspirations from the market. According to SosoValue data , Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a historic influx of nearly $1 billion in investment from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, signaling unprecedented interest from investors.

Leading the surge, BlackRock’s IBIT ETF posted a net inflow of $1.15 billion, showing its stronghold as the largest ETF on the market. In contrast, ARK 21Shares ETF ARKB witnessed a net outflow of $206 million, indicating some investor shifts within the crypto ETF landscape.

As of Oct. 25, Bitcoin ETFs had a total cumulative inflow of $21 billion, marking a major milestone. The total net assets across Bitcoin spot ETFs reached $65 billion, representing approximately 4.93% of Bitcoin's overall market cap. Daily inflows were particularly notable on Oct. 25, with a combined amount of $402 million channeled into these ETFs.

BlackRock ETF maintains its dominance

Among the ETFs, BlackRock ’s IBIT remains dominant, with a total net asset value of $26.98 billion, accounting for approximately 2.04% of Bitcoin's market share. Fidelity's FBTC ETF follows closely, with net assets of $12.42 billion, while Grayscale’s GBTC ETF has $14.72 billion in assets despite seeing no inflows over the period.

Notably, while Grayscale ’s ETF maintained positive market premium, BlackRock and Fidelity ETFs slightly dipped, showing minor premiums and discounts. ARK 21Shares ETF recorded a smaller daily inflow of $33.37 million and holds total net assets of $3.29 billion, demonstrating steady investor interest despite the recent outflows.

Overall, BlackRock's IBIT ETF saw the largest daily inflow at $291.96 million, solidifying its position as the ETF of choice for institutional investors. Fidelity’s FBTC contributed an additional $56.95 million in daily inflows, further highlighting the investment interest Bitcoin is attracting across the board.