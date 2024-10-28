Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin ETFs Skyrocket With Epic $998 Million Inflows: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    BlackRock continues to lead Bitcoin ETF market with huge inflows
    Mon, 28/10/2024 - 13:38
    Bitcoin ETFs Skyrocket With Epic $998 Million Inflows: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bullish sentiment is prevailing on the ETF market in the last few weeks. Institutional investors have been jumping on the Bitcoin (BTC) ETF bandwagon, with positive aspirations from the market. According to SosoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a historic influx of nearly $1 billion in investment from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, signaling unprecedented interest from investors.

    Advertisement

    Leading the surge, BlackRock’s IBIT ETF posted a net inflow of $1.15 billion, showing its stronghold as the largest ETF on the market. In contrast, ARK 21Shares ETF ARKB witnessed a net outflow of $206 million, indicating some investor shifts within the crypto ETF landscape.

    As of Oct. 25, Bitcoin ETFs had a total cumulative inflow of $21 billion, marking a major milestone. The total net assets across Bitcoin spot ETFs reached $65 billion, representing approximately 4.93% of Bitcoin's overall market cap. Daily inflows were particularly notable on Oct. 25, with a combined amount of $402 million channeled into these ETFs.

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk's DOGE Tweet Excites Crypto Community: Details
    Spot Bitcoin ETFs About to Reach Major Milestone
    Japanese MicroStrategy Becomes One of Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holders in Asia
    Bitcoin (BTC) Just Delivered Hidden Cross, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volatility Explosion Might Be Next, Solana (SOL) Is Tired Being Below $200

    BlackRock ETF maintains its dominance

    Among the ETFs, BlackRock’s IBIT remains dominant, with a total net asset value of $26.98 billion, accounting for approximately 2.04% of Bitcoin's market share. Fidelity's FBTC ETF follows closely, with net assets of $12.42 billion, while Grayscale’s GBTC ETF has $14.72 billion in assets despite seeing no inflows over the period.

    Advertisement

    Notably, while Grayscale’s ETF maintained positive market premium, BlackRock and Fidelity ETFs slightly dipped, showing minor premiums and discounts. ARK 21Shares ETF recorded a smaller daily inflow of $33.37 million and holds total net assets of $3.29 billion, demonstrating steady investor interest despite the recent outflows.

    Overall, BlackRock's IBIT ETF saw the largest daily inflow at $291.96 million, solidifying its position as the ETF of choice for institutional investors. Fidelity’s FBTC contributed an additional $56.95 million in daily inflows, further highlighting the investment interest Bitcoin is attracting across the board.

    #Spot Bitcoin ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 28, 2024 - 23:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) out of Trillionaire Club for Today
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 28, 2024 - 13:13
    BlackRock to Vote in Microsoft's Bitcoin Decision, Reveals Fred Krueger
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Cardano Summit Day Two: Driving Adoption, Infrastructure, and Education in Blockchain
    Digital Transformation Week Expo Global 2025 to Convene in London
    The world’s most prestigious AI Summit, World Summit AI will land in Qatar in December
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) out of Trillionaire Club for Today
    Bitcoin ETFs Skyrocket With Epic $998 Million Inflows: Details
    BlackRock to Vote in Microsoft's Bitcoin Decision, Reveals Fred Krueger
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD