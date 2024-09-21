    Bitcoin ETF Options to 'Accelerate Institutional Adoption,' Says Saylor

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Decision will potentially bring more liquidity to Bitcoin
    Sat, 21/09/2024 - 10:01
    Bitcoin ETF Options to 'Accelerate Institutional Adoption,' Says Saylor
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has shared his bullish forecast on Bitcoin amid SEC’s approval of BTC ETFs options.

    In his recent post on X, he wrote that this approval will lead to a broader institutional adoption of Bitcoin.

    On Friday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the listing and trading of options for asset manager BlackRock's spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the Nasdaq.

    Advertisement

    The release regarding the decision was published on the official SEC website.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals When Bitcoin May Hit $1 Million
    Millions of XRP To Start Bullish Reversal? Ethereum (ETH) Makes Unexpected Comeback, Dogecoin (DOGE) Confirms Breakthrough
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Shares Stunningly Bullish Bitcoin Rumor
    "It's Pathetic": Ripple CEO Lambasts Scammers

    The iShares Bitcoin Trust, BlackRock's ETF, will trade under the ticker symbol "IBIT." This marks a significant milestone, as it opens up new avenues for investors to trade Bitcoin-based options through a regulated financial product.

    Listing is yet to come

    Saylor’s forecast was posted in reaction to a thread started by a renowned financial analyst Eric Balchunas.

    According to Balchunas, other crypto ETF options will be approved soon after. The decision will attract “more liquidity which will in turn attract more big fish,” he wrote.

    However, Balchunas stressed that this big step will be followed by other regulatory decisions. This means that the actual listing will take more time.

    What this means for crypto market

    The approval of options trading for BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust marks a significant step for the crypto market, boosting Bitcoin’s legitimacy among institutional investors.

    It offers sophisticated tools for risk management and speculation, likely attracting more capital and increasing market liquidity. The SEC's involvement also enhances investor confidence, potentially driving demand for Bitcoin products.

    This development signals further integration of Bitcoin into the mainstream financial system, with the potential to stabilize prices and increase market activity.

    #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 7:59
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals When Bitcoin May Hit $1 Million
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Sep 21, 2024 - 0:01
    Millions of XRP To Start Bullish Reversal? Ethereum (ETH) Makes Unexpected Comeback, Dogecoin (DOGE) Confirms Breakthrough
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 10:01
    Bitcoin ETF Options to 'Accelerate Institutional Adoption,' Says Saylor
    Michael Saylor
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 7:59
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals When Bitcoin May Hit $1 Million
    "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert KiyosakiBitcoin News
    article image Yuri Molchan
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Sep 21, 2024 - 0:01
    Millions of XRP To Start Bullish Reversal? Ethereum (ETH) Makes Unexpected Comeback, Dogecoin (DOGE) Confirms Breakthrough
    XRPEthereumDogecoin
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 19:51
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Shares Stunningly Bullish Bitcoin Rumor
    Bitcoin NewsMichael Saylor
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 20, 2024 - 16:40
    SHIB Price Prediction for September 20
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Stashes Announces Presale of $STSH Token with Multi-Chain Accessibility
    Catizen’s $CATI Token Lists on Multiple Exchanges
    LBank Successfully Concludes 'Meet Your Meme' TOKEN2049 Afterparty in Singapore
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin ETF Options to 'Accelerate Institutional Adoption,' Says Saylor
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals When Bitcoin May Hit $1 Million
    Millions of XRP To Start Bullish Reversal? Ethereum (ETH) Makes Unexpected Comeback, Dogecoin (DOGE) Confirms Breakthrough
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD