Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin ETF Approval Might Bring Dramatic Drop for Crypto, Expert Says

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Crypto Banter's Ran Neuner, CNBC expert and seasoned cryptocurrency commentator, is bearish about potential ETF approval's effects
Sat, 6/01/2024 - 16:00
Bitcoin ETF Approval Might Bring Dramatic Drop for Crypto, Expert Says
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

While the majority of experts and analysts are optimistic about the potential effects of Bitcoin ETF approval by the SEC, some speakers indicate potential threats it can bring, especially in the midterm. Is the euphoria around the Bitcoin ETF too overhyped?

ETF approval will be "sell-the-news" event for altcoins, Ran Neuner says

The weakness of altcoins in all segments is evidence that the market treats the potential ETF approval in the U.S. as a "sell-the-news" event. As such, it might kick-start a painful correction very soon, Ran Neuner, founder of Crypto Banter says on X.

As such, he added, this dramatic weakness is a clear signal that the ETF trade that has been pumping the market for 203 days in now over. In a chart attached, he demonstrates that this frenzy started on June 16, 2023, with the U.S. heavyweight BlackRock filing for an ETF.

Once this narrative completely loses steam, the cryptocurrency markets might undergo a painful 20% correction. For instance, this can result in Bitcoin's (BTC) price dropping to $35,000 and Ethereum (ETH) dipping below $1,800.

At the same time, the overall trend remains bullish on high time frames: The potential 20% "flush out" will only indicate the start of the "next leg" for the crypto rally.

Since the announcement mentioned by Neuner, the aggregated capitalization of cryptocurrency markets jumped by almost 65%.

Why might Bitcoin ETF approval be bad for crypto?

Ran Neuner is not the only cryptocurrency expert who foresees bad effects Bitcoin ETF approval can bring to the digital assets sphere.

BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes admitted that the Bitcoin ETF can be dangerous to the very nature of cryptocurrency as it makes it another "classic" asset, reducing the interest in physical BTC.

Related
BlackRock ETF May Kill Bitcoin, Arthur Hayes Shares Bone-Chilling Warning

Also, Bitcoiner Max Keiser, echoing Hayes' concerns, adds that the move of value into Bitcoin ETFs will be dangerous to the legal status of Bitcoin (BTC) self-custody.

As such, the industry should be prepared for an “unwelcome surprise,” Keiser warns.

About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image XRP Ledger Saw These Two Surprising Growing Trends Into 2024: Details
2024/01/06 15:58
XRP Ledger Saw These Two Surprising Growing Trends Into 2024: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for January 6
2024/01/06 15:58
DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for January 6
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Solana (SOL) Tech Analysis Metrics Ultra Bullish, But Be Careful: Opinion
2024/01/06 15:58
Solana (SOL) Tech Analysis Metrics Ultra Bullish, But Be Careful: Opinion
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Mint and Trade Real-World Addresses Onchain with PropyKeys dApp, Part of Propy Ecosystem
Unveiling Tomorrow: Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology Joins Forces with IDC to Showcase the Future of IT in an 'AI Everywhere' World
Solana-based Card Strategy Racing Game MixMob Racer1 Launches with Race-to-Earn Mechanics
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin ETF Approval Might Bring Dramatic Drop for Crypto, Expert Says
XRP Ledger Saw These Two Surprising Growing Trends Into 2024: Details
DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for January 6
Show all