Bitcoin Could See $50,000 Again if This Pattern Holds Up, Says Fundstrat

News
Tue, 06/01/2021 - 04:52
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Fundstrat says that Bitcoin could revisit $50,000 if this pattern holds up
Bitcoin Could See $50,000 Again if This Pattern Holds Up, Says Fundstrat
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin could be on track to revisit the $50,000 level despite recording its third-biggest monthly drop in its entire history, according to Wall Street research firm Fundstrat.

The flagship cryptocurrency is in the middle of forming the inverse head and shoulders bottom pattern.

Bitcoin
Image by @zGuz

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says that the fact that Bitcoin continues to make a series of lower highs is actually “a good sign.”

Related
Ray Dalio: Bitcoin Is "Alternative Currency"

Lee’s permabullishness  

Bitball Bitball

As reported by U.Today, Lee claimed that Bitcoin could still exit this year over $100,000 despite recording a brutal correction.    

In its April research note, Fundstrat also reiterated its prediction that Ethereum could touch the $10,000 level this year.        

Fundstrat’s analysis, however, should be taken with a pinch of salt given that Lee gained notoriety during the 2018 crypto winter for making consistently wrong price predictions.              

Bitcoin is currently sitting at $36,794 on the Bitstamp exchange. It is down about 43 percent from its all-time high of $64,895.      

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #Tom Lee
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Mike Novogratz's New NFT Company Partners with Major League Baseball
06/01/2021 - 11:27

Mike Novogratz's New NFT Company Partners with Major League Baseball
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Cardano (ADA) Token Distribution Bashed by Block.one CEO Brendan Blumer
06/01/2021 - 11:00

Cardano (ADA) Token Distribution Bashed by Block.one CEO Brendan Blumer
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Dumping BTC at Loss: Glassnode
06/01/2021 - 10:27

Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Dumping BTC at Loss: Glassnode
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image