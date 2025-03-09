Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Bulls Beware as Bollinger Bands Turn Full Bearish

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 9/03/2025 - 15:23
    Bitcoin in trouble? Bollinger Bands flash strong bearish signal
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Bulls Beware as Bollinger Bands Turn Full Bearish
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The creation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve failed to meet the expectations that many crypto market participants had for it, and as a matter of fact, the main cryptocurrency came to a close this week without 10.66% of its valuation at the beginning.

    Advertisement

    What's next for Bitcoin (BTC)? If anyone were to give you a concrete answer, they would be lying. 

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Labels Bitcoin ETFs as Fake
    Sun, 03/09/2025 - 12:59
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Labels Bitcoin ETFs as Fake
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    XRP Hourly Death Cross Forms Amid Market Volatility: What's Next?
    Ripple CTO Reacts to Vulnerability Affecting Billion Devices
    Tim Draper on Stategic Bitcoin Reserve: 'Awesome. Make Sure You Have Some'
    Fed's Jerome Powell Drops Insight; Here's How Crypto Market Reacted

    However, there is a way to at least build expectations, and these are indicators, one of which is the Bollinger Bands. The popular tool for financial instruments invented by John Bolinger has long served as a benchmark for all types of assets, and BTC is no exception. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Consisting of three curves, or bands, the indicator presents a range movement that helps traders estimate if the instrument is oversold or overbought. In addition, it helps to identify the bias that currently prevails for the asset and to identify potential critical price points.

    Bad and worse

    For Bitcoin, the picture painted by the Bollinger Bands is quite eloquent, and not in a good way. If we take a look at the cryptocurrency's daily chart, we can see that Bitcoin is currently stuck between the middle band and the lower band, which stretches above the $80,411 level. 

    Related
    Novogratz: Bitcoin Reserve 'Very Big Deal'
    Sun, 03/09/2025 - 11:22
    Novogratz: Bitcoin Reserve 'Very Big Deal'
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Such a situation makes the BTC price vulnerable to another 4% drop to the lower border of the range outlined by Bollinger Bands. What can change the situation is if, in the next few hours, the price of Bitcoin will be able to rise above the middle band at $90,200. 

    An 8% jump in a few hours on Sunday? One could say it is highly unlikely.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) ROI Going to 0? Unexpected Moves
    Sun, 03/09/2025 - 10:27
    Bitcoin (BTC) ROI Going to 0? Unexpected Moves
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Unfortunately, the weekly time frame presents an equally bad picture, but on an even larger scale. There, Bitcoin is also between the middle and the lower band, but the latter is currently at $73,000. So, if nothing changes in the medium term, it is a 12.3% drop for Bitcoin as a major scenario by the Bollinger Bands on the weekly basis.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 9, 2025 - 15:19
    XRP Price on Verge of 30% Crash If This Popular Bear Pattern Validates
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 9, 2025 - 15:15
    Cardano (ADA) Drops 59% in Volume as Market Uncertainty Persists
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Crypto Mining Global Status: Researching Global Policy Approaches and Energy Challenges
    BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) Joins Biconomy.com Exchange
    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Mining Global Status: Researching Global Policy Approaches and Energy Challenges
    BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) Joins Biconomy.com Exchange
    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Bulls Beware as Bollinger Bands Turn Full Bearish
    XRP Price on Verge of 30% Crash If This Popular Bear Pattern Validates
    Cardano (ADA) Drops 59% in Volume as Market Uncertainty Persists
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD