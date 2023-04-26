Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $45,000 by End of 2023: Matrixport Expert

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Chinese cryptocurrency journalist and blogger Colin Wu has shared that Markus Thielen, chief researcher of Matrixport — an all-in-one platform for crypto financial services — believes that reaching the $45,000 level by the end of the year now seems "quite achievable" for Bitcoin.

Here's why Bitcoin may hit $45,000 this year, per Thielen

According to a LinkedIn post published by Markus Thielen, the current position of the BTC price is "exactly where it should be." That assumption was made in accordance with the "CPI/FOMC road map" that was suggested by the company at the start of February.

Now, Thielen expects "the higher path to $45,000 this year to continue" and says that buying BTC at the "fair value" of $27,000-$27,500 would make sense. He stated that since U.S. 10-year bonds are now trading below the 3.5% level, he assumes that inflation will likely create a major tailwind for risk assets, including flagship digital currency Bitcoin.

Bitcoin price rebounds above $28,000

On-chain data aggregator Santiment has tweeted that despite the recent pullback, the percentage of social media discussions about BTC is still high above the average level.

According to the tweet, high social media ratings of BTC usually take place when market euphoria or fear happens; the latter is the case now. Santiment added that the price can rebound pretty soon again.

Indeed, just recently, Bitcoin went back above $28,000, rising 5.6% over the past 24 hours in total and hitting the $28,854 level, per data shared by CoinMarketCap.