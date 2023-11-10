Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Surpasses Tesla as It Edges Closer to $38,000

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has reclaimed its position over Tesla in terms of market capitalization, approaching $38,000
Fri, 11/10/2023 - 17:17
Bitcoin (BTC) Surpasses Tesla as It Edges Closer to $38,000
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin (BTC), the pioneering cryptocurrency, has surpassed electric vehicle giant Tesla in market capitalization. 

With Bitcoin's value currently standing at approximately $730.90 billion and Tesla at $675.61 billion, the flagship digital currency is reigning supreme once again. 

The recent surge in Bitcoin's price, now hovering around $37,373, signals a robust recovery from previous lows after a string of massive setbacks that dealt a huge blow to the industry in 2022. 

Tesla stumbles as Bitcoin soars   

This year, Bitcoin has experienced substantial growth, with its price increasing by over 125% year-to-date. For comparison, Tesla's stock is up 70.27%. 

Advertisement

Over the past five days, Bitcoin saw a significant uplift, starting at $34,630 and reaching a high of $37,962, an increase of 7.77%. In contrast, Tesla's stock opened at $219 and dropped to $205, a 4.65% decrease, despite a brief peak at $226.

Looking at the one-month performance, Bitcoin's remarkable ascent is evident. The cryptocurrency soared from a low of $26,550 to a high of $37,962, an impressive 36.21% gain. Tesla, however, witnessed a sharp decline, opening at $263 and plummeting to $194, a substantial drop of 20.44%.

Related
Bitcoin Giant MicroStrategy Reports Mega Profits on Its BTC

Recently, the Tesla stock dropped a 5% drop in shares following a sell rating from HSBC. Conversely, Bitcoin has been riding high due to enthusiasm surrounding the seemingly imminent launch of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).     

However, cautionary notes have been sounded by skeptics like JPMorgan, labeling the crypto rally as potentially overextended. 

The next targets for Bitcoin

Bitcoin is rapidly approaching the market caps of other major companies. Nvidia, with a market cap of $1.184 trillion, Meta Platforms (Facebook) at $840.93 billion, and Berkshire Hathaway at $761.65 billion, are within sight for the crypto king. 

Bitcoin's current market capitalization of $730.90 billion positions it as a formidable player in the global financial landscape, but it is far from matching its peaked market cap of $1.28 trillion that was achieved last October. 

Back then, the bellwether coin briefly became the world's eighth most valuable asset, coming close to surpassing silver.       

#Bitcoin Price #Tesla News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Futures Listed on Major Exchange, DOGE's Current Price Echoes Pre-Surge Levels of 2021, SHIB Burn Rate up 704%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/11/10 17:42
XRP Futures Listed on Major Exchange, DOGE's Current Price Echoes Pre-Surge Levels of 2021, SHIB Burn Rate up 704%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image XRP Lawyer Believes Ripple Will Trim $770 Million Fine
2023/11/10 17:42
XRP Lawyer Believes Ripple Will Trim $770 Million Fine
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 10
2023/11/10 17:42
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD