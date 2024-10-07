Bitcoin (BTC) Saved: Analyst Benjamin Cowen Explains Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen suggests that Bitcoin may have just avoided a major decline. According to Cowen's latest analysis, Bitcoin closed the weekly candle marginally above the critical bull market support band, even though it had briefly fallen below it. The bull market support band is commonly regarded as a crucial threshold that establishes whether Bitcoin is in a bearish or bullish phase.

Advertisement

According to Cowen's outlook, Bitcoin is likely to avoid a more significant retracement as long as it stays above this band. The 20-week simple moving average (SMA) and the 21-week exponential moving average make up the bull market support band, which is an important level that represents the overall sentiment of the market.

A wick below it last week, but #BTC closed the weekly candle slightly above the bull market support band https://t.co/PbcOtIaIES pic.twitter.com/KgLGEADfFe — Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) October 7, 2024

Throughout past bull runs Bitcoin has frequently rebounded from this area, indicating that a correction is complete and that additional upward momentum is probably ahead. However, there are reasons for caution when interpreting Cowen’s optimism. Bitcoin has previously shown volatility in this band; wicks below these levels frequently cause traders to experience brief panic attacks.

Advertisement

Regaining the band is a positive development for Bitcoin, but it does not necessarily mean a quick rebound. Given the macroeconomic unpredictability and comparatively low trading volume on the current market, it is possible that Bitcoin will encounter resistance in the upcoming weeks. Furthermore, as evidenced by recent price action, Bitcoin is still stuck in a range and has not been able to break above significant psychological barriers like $65,000.

A further risk that could affect risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, is the possibility of the Federal Reserve tightening its monetary policy. To sum up, even though Benjamin Cowen's forecast offers a bullish viewpoint, based on past performance around the bull market support band, it is crucial to exercise caution.

For a more convincing rally, Bitcoin must hold its current position above the support band, while the market continues to face external pressures.