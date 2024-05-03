Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $60,000 as Crucial Metric Points to Price Rebound

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a dramatic turn of events following a tumultuous week for the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC) has managed to claw its way back above the $60,000 threshold after briefly plunging near $57,000. This resurgence comes amid cautious optimism as a key metric suggests a potential rebound in the near term.

As of the latest data from CoinMarketCap , Bitcoin is currently trading at $60,128, marking a 2.29% increase over the past 24 hours. The recovery follows a period of intense volatility that saw the world's largest cryptocurrency experiencing a sharp correction earlier in the week.

CryptoQuant, a leading on-chain analytics platform, recently shared insights suggesting a possible short-term rebound for the BTC price. According to its analysis , the movements of short-term investors hold significant sway over Bitcoin's price fluctuations.

Bitcoin to end bearish run?

The indicator cited, known as the Bollinger Band applied to SOPR (Spent Output Profit Ratio) on-chain data, offers valuable insights into market sentiment and potential price trends. CryptoQuant highlighted the relationship between short-term SOPR and Bitcoin's price dynamics, particularly in bull markets.

The analysis suggests that during bull runs, a short-term rebound often coincides with the short-term SOPR reaching the bottom of the Bollinger Band. Notably, amid the current market adjustment, sentiment among general investors has been subdued , leading to a cooling down of overheated conditions.

Consequently, experts anticipate a rebound in Bitcoin's price following this adjustment period. While short-term fluctuations are inevitable in the world of cryptocurrencies, many experts believe that Bitcoin's underlying fundamentals and the broader macroeconomic landscape bode well for its future trajectory.