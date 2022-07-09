Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 9

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market has continued its rise after yesterday's correction.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.85% over the last 24 hours.

On the local time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading between the support level at $21,432 formed by the false breakout and the resistance at $21,826.

At the moment, the price is near the upper level, which means that one can expect the test of the $22,000 mark soon.

On the bigger chart, bulls held the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) above $21,000 yesterday, having confirmed a possible further rise. If the growth continues to the level at $21,868 by the end of the day, there might be prerequisites to see the main crypto around the $22,500 zone next week.

From the mid-term point of view, Bitcoin (BTC) is about to absorb the previous candle. If bulls can hold the initiative until the end of the week, traders may expect growth to the $24,000-$25,000 area. However, it might take time before that happens.

Bitcoin is trading at $21,699 at press time.