    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of $60,000 Breakthrough: Data

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin back on path of growth as price of asset comes closer to $60,000
    Tue, 3/09/2024 - 9:43
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of $60,000 Breakthrough: Data
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    There is going to be a big move in the price of Bitcoin, according to data that indicates a break above the crucial $60,000 mark may happen soon. A concentration of orders that might act as a catalyst for short-term volatility and push Bitcoin past this crucial resistance can be seen when we examine the provided liquidity heatmap

    The heatmap, which displays a dense cluster of orders around the $60,000 mark, tracks leverage and liquidation levels. Clusters like these suggest that there is a lot of trading activity in this range of prices, as many traders are setting up their positions in anticipation of breakout or breakdown possibilities. 

    Article image
    Source: Coinglass

    These liquidity clusters frequently cause increased volatility because traders rush to reposition themselves, which may spark a flurry of activity that could drive prices sharply in either direction. Because of the condition of the market right now, the price of Bitcoin has been bouncing around in a defined range, testing upper and lower limits without developing a distinct trend.

    The market may be in a state of equilibrium, with an equal number of bulls and bears based on this continuous ranging behavior. But the accumulation of liquidity at about $60,000 suggests that this equilibrium might be upset soon, prompting bold action. By drawing in new money and possibly paving the way for a larger rally, a break above $60,000 in Bitcoin's price could herald the beginning of a new bullish phase.

    If this level is not broken, however, traders who were betting on a breakout may be forced to liquidate their positions, which would put more downward pressure on the price and cause another pullback. With many digital assets exhibiting similar range-bound trading patterns, the overall state of the cryptocurrency market is still unknown.

    #Bitcoin
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

